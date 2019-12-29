Huskies finish 1-1 at tournament in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — Hitting the court against a pair of unfamiliar opponents in a neighboring state, the Owatonna boys basketball team took part back-to-back games that came down to the wire and finished 1-1 at the annual Just a Game Shootout in Wisconsin Dells on Friday and Saturday.
The Huskies opened the competition with a back-and-forth 56-51 loss to state-ranked Reedsburg before taking down Verona 68-66.
For context, Reedsburg has an enrollment of nearly 900 students and entered the tournament ranked No. 6 in the Division 2 level, which would encompass schools that would fall mainly into Class AAA in Minnesota. With nearly 1,700 students, Verona is larger than any team in the Big Nine Conference and competes for the Division I state championship in Wisconsin, equivalent to Class AAAA in the MSHSL.
Against Reedsburg, Owatonna held the Beavers to less than 33% from the floor overall and forced 18 turnovers, but was out-scored by 10 points at the free throw line and allowed Zach Bestor to explode for a season-high 22 points on 7 of 13 shooting. He also drained five of the team’s eight shots from beyond the arc. Owatonna made just 3 of 24 shots from deep.
Evan Dushek took just nine shots from the field, but led the Huskies with 15 points, nine rebounds and finished 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Payton Beyer added eight points and eight rebounds while Brayden Williams finished with 11 points and three steals. Sophomore guard Ty Creger scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Reedsburg buried six 3-pointers in the first half and built an 11-point lead heading into the break. The Huskies seriously clamped down on defense in the second half and forced the Beavers into 4 of 21 shooting (19%) to help make things close down the stretch.
Against Verona, Owatonna erased a four-point halftime deficit to snap its three-game losing streak and move to 3-4 on the season.
Making exactly 50% of their shots in the second half, the Huskies out-scored the Wildcats 40-34 in the game's final 18 minutes.
Dushek went off for a game-high 28 points while adding 10 rebounds and two steals. Williams nearly finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points to go with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Nolan Burmeister made 2 of 3 shots from beyond the arc and chipped in 11 points.
UP NEXT
The Huskies jump back into conference action at home against Class AAA, No. 6-ranked Austin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Packers come into the game having defeated state powerhouses Lakeville North and Apple Valley in back-to-back games. Austin’s only loss in eight outings this season came against Rochester Mayo on Dec. 10.
SATURDAY: Owatonna 68, Verona 66
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 10, Payton Beyer 6, Nolan Burmeister 11, Isaac Oppegard 5, Evan Dushek 28, Ty Creger 4, Carson DeKam 2, Sol Havelka 2. Halftime: 34-28 Verona.
FRIDAY: Reedsburg 56, Owatonna 51
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 11, Payton Beyer 8, Nolan Burmeister 2, Evan Dushek 15, Carson DeKam 5, Ty Creger 10.