Head coach: Carl Peterson, 7th year, 15th year total.
Assistant coach: Andrew Hardecopf, 5th year.
ROSTER
Caitlyn Stangl, 9
Ella Farr, 8
Aubrey Alwes, 8
Ambriell Miller, 8
Avry Hoffman, 7
KEY ATHLETES
We have a very young team. We lost three Seniors from last year’s conference championship team. Ella Farr, Caitlyn Stangl and Aubrey Alwes are returning letter winners.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Both of our teams have a lot of experienced players returning. We don’t have a lot of new players with much experience. So, we will have to wait to see how things pan out.
2021 SEASON RECAP
We had a really good season in 2021. Both boys and girls were conference champions and we had three individual girls make it to the state tournament. Jessica Ressler, Halle Strunk and Maggie Zwiener all played at the state tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. Ressler, Strunk and Zwiener were All-Conference for the girls.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We are very young on the girls’ side. However, our three returning letter winners got a lot of experience last year and showed a lot of improvement toward the end of the season.
COMPETITION
I think the main competition at the conference level will be United South Central. Our chances will depend on how quickly our new golfers get up to speed. We have some good young players, but it may take some time for them to reach their potential. Our oldest player is in ninth grade. The future looks bright.