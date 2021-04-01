The end of the high school basketball season is always a bittersweet time.
On one hand, the boys and girls section and state tournaments provide some of the most exciting and memorable gameplay in high school sports on a near yearly basis. One need not look any further than the Owatonna Huskies playoff run this season for evidence. On the other, many high school careers, unfortunately, come to fruition.
Around this time every year, once the dust has settled and we’re given time to reflect on the past season, the Owatonna People's Press sports team announces our boys and girls basketball All-Area teams. The goal of this exercise is to acknowledge and celebrate the best players our coverage area has to offer. Today we announce both the boys and girls basketball All-Area teams and other award winners.
We added a couple of new awards this season, including Underclassman of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year. We’d like to extend our congratulations to all of the players and coaches who were nominated and especially to our winners.
BOYS BASKETBALL
OPP All-Area First Team
DREW KITTLESON, Blooming Praire, Junior
*Statistics were not submitted or were otherwise unavailable
A.J. VANDEREIDE, Medford, Senior
13.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.7 apg
DAXTER LEE, NRHEG, Freshman
14.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.2 apg
BRAYDEN WILLIAMS, Owatonna, Junior
21.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.8 apg
EVAN DUSHEK, Owatonna, Junior
11.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.6 apg
OPP All-Area Second Team
MITCHELL FIEBIGER, Blooming Prairie, Senior
*Statistics were not submitted or were otherwise unavailable
PORTER PETERSON, NRHEG, Junior
9.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.7 apg
PAYTON BEYER, Owatonna, Senior
10.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.5 apg
BLAKE BURMEISTER, Owatonna, Sophomore
6.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.9 apg
TY CREGER, Owatonna, Junior
7.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.3 apg
OPP Player of the Year
BRAYDEN WILLIAMS, Owatonna
Williams had arguably the most complete season on the area's best boys basketball team. He led the Huskies in many statistical categories, including 3-point field goal attempts (150), 3-point field goals made (63) and 3-point field goal percentage (42.0%). His ability to knockdown shots consistently from 23 feet and beyond unlocked the Owatonna offense in ways that most high school boys basketball teams simply aren't able to even consider. Williams will return next season and look to build off his success.
OPP Underclassman of the Year
DAXTER LEE, NRHEG
No matter how one slices it, Lee's stats are impressive. Add in the fact that he's only a freshman and they become even more so. Lee led the Panthers in scoring, rebounding, 3-point field goals made, 3-point field goal percentage, free throws made and free attempted this past season. Daxter Lee is going to be a name to keep an eye on for the foreseeable future.
OPP Defensive Player of the Year
BLAKE BURMEISTER, Owatonna
Burmeister is one of the best perimeter defenders in all of southern Minnesota. His solid footwork, lateral quickness and overall gritty play make it difficult for opposing players to get by him. He's not one to back down from a challenge, a fact that coach Josh Williams took advantage of nightly, sicking Burmeister on the opponent's best offensive wing.
OPP Coach of the Year
JOSH WILLIAMS, Owatonna
Williams help lead the Huskies boys basketball program to a 17-4 overall record as well as their first state tournament appearance in a decade. Owatonna's .809 win percentage is the best single-season mark in school history since Minnesota-Scores.net began tracking records in 2002.