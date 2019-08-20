Almost exactly 24 hours after dropping a pair of matches against two of the best teams it will see all season, the Owatonna girls tennis team quickly hit its stride on Tuesday morning and started the Big Nine Conference slate on a high note, beating rival Faribault, 6-1, at the OHS tennis courts.
On Monday, the Huskies opened the season with a 6-1 setback to Eden Prairie and came up short in a toss-up match against Lakeville North, 4-3.
Against the Falcons, Owatonna swept the doubles ladder in convincing fashion, undoubtedly infusing confidence into a group that finished a combined 0-6 against the Eagles and Panthers just a day prior.
After starting the season against Eden Prairie on doubles and singles, respectively, Leah Tucker and Caitlynne Bussert teamed up for the second straight match against the Falcons and battled to a hard-fought 6-3, 6-3 victory over Erica Johnsrud and Abby Goodwin at No. 1 singles.
Second and third doubles also won in straight sets, breaking serve early and combining for a 24-7 score. Liv Matejcek and Alex Huemoeller played together for the first time and won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 while Kat McDermott and Jade Hanson teamed up for a 6-1, 6-2 win at third doubles.
At No. 3 singles, Olivia Herzog remained undefeated on the young season with a quick 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Serena David. Teammate Sara Anderson recorded her second victory of the season at the top position, picking up traction in the second set and winning 6-3, 6-0 over Chau Trong.
Megan Johnson earned her second win in three matches with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kylie Petricka at No. 2 singles.
On Monday, the Huskies rebounded from a tough loss against the Eagles and battled back and forth against the talented Panthers in a see-saw 4-3 loss. Each of Owatonna’s three wins came at singles and stretched into extra points.
"Eden Prairie is a talented team," Owatonna coach Curt Matejcek said. "We showed improvement against Lakeville North. It was a great battle at all singles positions Lakeville North."
Owatonna’s match against Northfield was rained-out on Tuesday and will be made up later in the season.
The Huskies’ next match is scheduled for Thursday at Rochester Century in a triangular that will also include Austin. OHS will play the Panthers at 9 a.m. and the Packers at roughly 11 a.m.
TUESDAY: Owatonna 6, Faribault 1
Singles
No. 1 Sara Anderson (O) def. Chau Trong 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Kylie Petricka 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Serena David 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Rachel Bostwick (F) def. Olivia McDermott 6-3, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 Leah Tucker/Caitlynne Bussert (O) def. Erica Johnsrud/Abby Goodwin 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 Liv Matejcek/Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Kate Jasinski/Rylie Starkson 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 Kat McDermott/Jade Hanson (O) def. Hailey Reuvers/Bailey Peterson 6-1, 6-2
MONDAY: Lakeville North 4, Owatonna 3
Singles
No. 1 Sara Anderson (O) def. Sophia Shankey 4-6, 7-5 (10-4); No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Jordan Hoover 0-6, 7-6 (5), (11-9); No. 3 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Kiera Kelly 7-5, 3-6 (10-7); No. 4 Esha Sekar (LN) def. Alex Huemoeller 6-1, 7-6 (5)
Doubles
No. 1 Emily Plotnik/Olivia Plotnik (LN) def. Leah Tucker/Caitlynne Bussert 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Eden Britt/Domiano Baideme (LN) def. Liv Matejcek/Hade Hanson 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Sarah Ramsay/Tori McCorrow (LN) def. Kat McDermott/Nicole Skalicky 6-2, 6-0
MONDAY: Eden Prairie 6, Owatonna 1
Singles
No. 1 Niyathi Bhupatiraju (EP) def. Sara Anderson 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Annika Anderson (EP) def. Megan Johnson 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Thuy-Yen Tran 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 Karalyn Trebilcock (EP) def. 3-6, 6-2 (12-10)
Doubles
No. 1 Madison Magnani/Sophia Paul (EP) def. Leah Tucker/Liv Matejcek 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 Katelyn Daravingas/Ava Neuman (EP) def. Kat McDermott/Jade Hanson 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Haley Magnani/Sravanti Vadrevu (EP) def. Alex Huemoeller/Nicole Skalicky 6-3, 6-1