The Owatonna Huskies have a new head wrestling coach and he is a familiar face for anyone who has been involved in the city’s wrestling scene.
Derek Johnson was announced as the school’s newest wrestling coach earlier this week to replace the departing Adam Woitalla, who stepped down after five years on the job earlier this spring. Johnson’s hire is pending school board approval.
“We are very pleased and excited to have Derek joining our coaching staff at Owatonna High School,” Owatonna High School activities director Marc Achterkirch said in a prepared statement provided to the local media. “Coach Johnson brings a tremendous amount of wrestling knowledge and experience to the position. Coach Johnson will be an excellent leader and role model to help develop great students on and off the mat.”
Johnson is a OHS graduate who brought home two individual state championship titles during his time wrestling with the Huskies. He was also a member of the team state championship squad in 1998. After graduating in the early 2000s, Johnson wrestled at the NCAA Division I level for one year at the University of Wisconsin, Madison before injuries forced him to retire. He has served as a youth coach and training consultant in the community for six years and was on the Owatonna varsity staff as an assistant in 2014.
The People’s Press recently spoke with Johnson about his hiring and a number of other topics. Below is a transcript of the conversation, edited lightly for clarity.
People’s Press: What made you want to pursue this job?
Johnson: It’s always been the dream to take the helm and keep the torch and run with it and put my own stamp on it ever since I graduated 20 years ago. I have some strong opinions, usually good [laughs], but I like to see those through and I kind of have my own coaching style. So, it’s always been something that I’ve dreamt about and, just recently, the stars aligned both professionally to have that flexibility and also the position opening up.
Tell me a little more about your coaching style. What do you emphasis when you’re coaching your athletes?
Wrestling, by nature, is a very brutal sport. Every interaction is hand-to-hand combat, so I think it’s important, especially with youth, to emphasize the positivity and keep it fun, energetic and entertaining. I have that permeate through my coaching style. Even if we’re having trouble with wins and losses, picking out the positives from from each individual match and really seeing those as little wins, even if they don’t result in the end win is important. I’ve always been a high-energy, positive coach. I’m very technically-oriented, but at the same time I’m understanding that it can be a cruel sport, so we as parents and coaches need to be that voice of positivity.
You’re going to be inheriting a team that saw great success last season and has traditionally been a powerhouse. Do you feel like there’s any added pressure because of that?
Absolutely, and I think most of that pressure actually comes from within. I also take a lot of pride in this program and I think it’s a good problem to have, to have those expectations, to have the bar set so high. To my understanding, we have 10 returning seniors. That’s a monster senior class. We’re lucky to have that, too. From that standpoint, I’d much rather be in this position and I think anyone would rather be in this position than having to build from the ground up. We already have a very strong youth program, strong middle school program and a strong high school program. It’s just a matter of honing and tweaking, rather than doing a giant overhaul. In Owatonna, we always say, “We don’t rebuild. We just reload.”
What are you most excited for when it comes to being back on the proverbial sidelines at the high school level?
I miss the camaraderie. I miss the wrestling room. I had an opportunity to be in the wrestling room under different regimes, but, professionally, I just couldn’t dedicate all that much time to it. I love the atmosphere and the melting pot of a lot of different personalities a lot of different wrestling styles. It’s an individual sport that gets tallied up as a team score at the end, but, at the same time, there is an incredibly strong momentum that you can feel during the dual and I’m just kind of itching to get back into that. I make for a poor spectator because I’m trying to coach from the stands and that’s probably not something that’s encouraged [laughs]. I’m anxious to get on the sidelines and have a direct impact.