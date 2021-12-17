Two firsts were crossed off the checklist for the Owatonna boys hockey team when it traveled to Albert Lea on Thursday night. The Huskies notched their first win of the season after defeating the Tigers 3-1 and sophomore goaltender Brennan Sletten made his first varsity start.
Sletten, who is listed as one of the goaltenders for the junior varsity team, made the trip out to Albert Lea with the Huskies and got the nod to start in net against the Tigers.
In his first 51 minutes between the pipes on the varsity team, Sletten posted a .947 save percentage after saving 18 of the 19 shots he faced en route to the Huskies’ first victory.
The offense also started to come alive for Owatonna thanks to two-point nights from senior forwards Levi Kubicek and Wyatt Kriesel.
Kubicek put the Huskies up 1-0 with just over seven minutes remaining in the first period on an even strength goal that was assisted by Kriesel for their first points of the night.
The Tigers tied things up 1-1 nearly a minute into the third period while short-handed on the penalty kill, but senior forward Ashton Hoffman broke the tie with just under seven minutes remaining unassisted and even strength on his first goal of the season.
Only 46 seconds later, senior defenseman Joey Dubs tallied his first goal of the season off assists from Kubicek and Kriesel and cemented Owatonna’s 3-1 victory.
Now sitting at 1-4, the Huskies will look to start a win streak against the Class A No. 8 ranked Fergus Falls Saturday afternoon inside the Four Seasons Centre.