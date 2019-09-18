ROCHESTER — Tangling with the unseasonably hot conditions and the hilly course, the Owatonna boys cross country team brought home some hardware with a second place finish at the Rochester Mayo invitational on Tuesday night.
Eastview won the meet and the Huskies finished level with Winona in total points, but earned the silver by virtue of the tie-breaker.
“It was hot and windy and the course was slow,” Owatonna coach Dave Chatelaine said. “We ran well despite the unfavorable conditions. Our sixth runner, Connor Ginskey, finished well ahead of Winona’s number sixth runner, so he was our key to beating them. Connor got a bad case of heat exhaustion at this meet last year and was worried about how the heat would affect him today. He ran a smart race and suffered no ill-effects from the heat.”
Preston Meier paced Owatonna with a fifth place finish on the 5K course, clocking a 17:43.2. Teammates Jack Meiners, Brayden Williams, Evan Buck and Trevor Hiatt finished in a tightly-packed group in the second wave of finishers and all contributed greatly to the team’s success.
Meiners clocked a 18:28 and finished in 14th place, just ahead of Williams (17th, 18:34.8), Buck (19th, 18:47.9) and Hiatt (20th, 18:52.5). Ginskey posted a 19:08.1.
The girls also finished in second place at the event and put two runners in the top 10.
Carsyn Brady led the team in third place with a 21:10.8 and teammate Jaci Burtis finished in sixth with a 21:38.2. Kaitlin Bruessel nearly slipped into the top 10 — ending in 11th place with a 22:07 — and was followed by scoring teammates Madeline Bruessel (13th, 22:26) and Audrey Hudock (18th, 22:55).
"We had girls ready to compete today," Owatonna coach Dan Leet said. "I am proud of the way kids are stepping up and running as a team. When one girl is struggling, another picks us up."
Red Wing won the girls event with an average time of 21:37. The Huskies average was 22:05.