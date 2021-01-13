VARSITY LINEUP
106 — Trey Hiatt, 7th
106 — Lane Karsten, 8th
113 — Ethan Schubert, 8th
113 — Jack Sorenson, 8th
113 — Max Dixon, junior
113 — Rian Grunwald, junior
120 — Cael Robb, sophomore
120 — Alex Gorden, freshman
126 — Kanin Hable, junior
126 — Jake Gronli, junior
132 — Michael Bobo, junior
132/138 — Michael Reinardy, freshman
138 — Owen Thorn, senior
145 — Mason Klemmensen, sophomore
145 — YJ Eveillard, junior
152 — Jacob Reinardy, junior
152 — Chevy Reno, junior
160 — Landen Johnson, junior
170 — Kaden Nelson, senior
170/182 — Andrew Nirk, junior
182 — Matthew Seykora, senior
182 — Cael Dowling, junior
182 — Conner Grems, sophomore
182/195 — Drew Kretlow, sophomore
195 — Alec Jarvis, junior
220 — Abe Stockwell, senior
285 — Grant Lower, freshman
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 15 — vs. Northfield, Pine Island, 5 p.m.
Jan. 16 — at Rochester John Marshall, Byron, 11 a.m.
Jan. 21 — at Eagan, St. Michael-Albertville, 5 p.m.
Jan. 22 — at Mankato West, Watertown-Mayer, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 — vs. Mankato East, Lakeville North, 5 p.m.
Jan. 29 — at Northfield, Albert Lea, 5 p.m.
Feb. 2 — vs. Mankato East, Rochester Mayo, 5 p.m.
Feb. 4 — at Simley, Prior Lake, 5 p.m.
Feb. 9 — vs. Austin, Mankato West, 5 p.m.
Feb. 11 — vs. Rochester Mayo, Farmington, 5 p.m.
Feb. 18 — vs. Albert Lea, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 5 p.m.
Feb. 20 — at Jordan, New Prague, TBD
Feb. 25 — vs. Winona, 5 p.m.
Feb. 27 — at Rochester John Marshall, Faribault, 11 a.m.
March 4 — at Kasson-Mantorville, Shakopee, 5 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Jan. 15 vs. Northfield, Pine Island — Well, this is one way to start the season. After Owatonna and Northfield have alternated winning the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA title the past two seasons (with neither able to win both at once), they will start the season against one another, with the winner likely to win the Big 9 barring any extremely unexpected results. The Huskies open as the No. 6 team in Class AAA, while the Raiders are No. 11. Both possess six wrestlers ranked in the top 10 at their individual weight classes, with potential ranked matchups at the 126-pound weight class between Northfield’s Chase Murphy (No. 6 at 126) and Owatonna’s YJ Eveillard (No. 9 at 126) and at the 182-pound weight class between Owatonna’s Matt Seyorka (No. 9) and Northfield’s Nick Mikula (No. 10). These two teams are also slated to wrestled in the first match of the triangular at 5 p.m., so neither coach will have an early prognostication of any lineup maneuverings from the opposition. The Raiders and Huskies are also slated to meet Jan. 29 in Northfield in a triangular with Albert Lea, although that is marked as non-conference matchup.
Feb. 11 vs. Rochester Mayo, Farmington — A pair of the other challengers in Section 1AA are set to visit Owatonna at about the midway point of the season. The Tigers start the season ranked No. 12 in Class AAA and possess five ranked wrestlers with the 10th-ranked wrestler at 113 in junior Ryan Sullivan, the seventh-ranked wrestler at 160 in senior Chase Vought, the eighth-ranked wrestler at 170 in senior Austin Hamel, the fifth-ranked wrestler at 195 in senior Parker Venz and the seventh-ranked wrestler at 220 in Andrew Keeler. That sets up a pair of potential ranked-on-ranked matchups with the two highest-rated Huskies — Cael Robb (3rd at 113) and Landen Johnson (2nd at 160). Rochester Mayo, for its part, starts the season with senior Marshall Peters ranked No. 6 at 138 and senior Dedric Burger ranked No. 9 at 220.
March 4 at Kasson-Mantorville, Shakopee — If the winter season mirrors the fall, and there are no state tournaments, Owatonna will still be able to say it tested itself against the state's best. Kasson-Mantorville routinely battles Simley in the Section 1AA final that acts as the unofficial Class AA state championship. Shakopee, meanwhile, has been the unrivaled power in Class AAA for the past two seasons. Starting with the hosts, the KoMets start ranked No. 2 in Class AA (behind Simley) thanks to six individual wrestlers that are ranked. Junior Logan Vaughn (145) and junior Bennett Berge (182) start as the top-ranked wrestlers in their projected weight classes, while senior Giovanni Ruffo (138) junior Kail Wynia (170) senior Jackson Kennedy (195) and junior Anthony Moe-Tucker (285) are also ranked in the preseason. Shakopee, meanwhile, actually starts the season ranked No. 2 in Class AAA behind Stillwater, and features five wrestlers ranked in the preseason with senior Blake West (No. 1 at 113), senior Sam Treml (No. 9 at 160), senior Joey Johnson (No. 3 at 195), senior Tommy Johnson (No. 3 at 220) and junior Jade Trelstad (No. 3 at 285).
*All rankings are courtesy of theguillotine.com