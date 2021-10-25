Section seedings for the Class 1-4A volleyball tournament were announced Sunday, and the Owatonna Huskies were awarded No. 6 and are slated to match up against the No. 3 Northfield Raiders in the opening round of the tournament Friday.
The winner of the match will go on to play the winner of No. 2 Rochester Mayo and No. 7 Farmington in the semifinal round.
The Huskies head into their section tournament as a middle-of-the-pack team after closing out their regular season 13-13 overall and going 6-5 in Big South play.
Despite earning the No. 3 seed, Northfield goes into the match as the second best team in Big 9 standings after going 21-7 overall and 10-1 in conference play, with the one loss coming in a 3-2 defeat to the eventual No. 2 seed Rochester Mayo, who finished the year 11-0 in conference play.
Being the lower seed of the two schools, Owatonna will travel to Northfield for the opening round, which is the opposite of their regular season encounter.
Back on Sept. 23, both Owatonna and Northfield were coming off a three-game win streak before colliding in Owatonna. The Huskies beat St. Charles and Winona in the Farmington Invite, then beat Mankato East at home. The Raiders swept Prior Lake in two sets in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge, then picked up two straight sweeps over Mankato East on the road and Red Wing at home.
In the early season clash between the two squads, Northfield came out of Owatonna victorious in a 3-0 sweep of the Huskies. The Raiders breezed past with a 25-16 first set win, a 25-9 second set win and closed it out with a close 25-21 third set win.
Now, the Huskies are presented with an opportunity to avenge getting swept on their home court with Friday’s first round matchup in Northfield.
One of the most important things for Owatonna ahead of the match is to shake off the tough ending to its regular season and instill faith and confidence in the team, going up against a Northfield team that’s gone 5-1 in matches in the month of October, which doesn’t include a 3-2 performance in the Todd L. Bachman Invitational.
The Huskies have gone 2-4 in matches in October, with three of those losses being consecutive sweeps against Mankato West, Kasson-Mantorville and Red Wing to close out the season. Owatonna also went 1-2-1 in the Blaine Invitational before it’s final six games of the regular season.
Being swept three consecutive times would take a toll on confidence, regardless of the team or situation, but for the Huskies, it’ll be important to respond in the positive manner when they’re matched up against a team that already knows what it takes to beat them and now gets the opportunity to play on their home court instead of Owatonna’s court.
If the Huskies can pull out the win on the road over Northfield, things would only get tougher, as they would potentially face the top Big 9 team in Mayo, assuming it lives up to its No. 2 seeding and beats Farmington in the opening round.
Owatonna and Northfield face off in the their playoff opener in Section 1-4A tournament 7 p.m. Friday in Northfield.