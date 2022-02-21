The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers returned to conference play after their non-conference road win over Blue Earth Area and notched their second straight road victory with a 77-40 win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers.

According to NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg, the Panthers were hot from the floor in the first half and jumped out to a 13-0 lead to open the game before WEM began to connect on a couple of threes to cut the lead, but it couldn’t match the output from NRHEG.

“In the first half we shot just under 80 percent from the field and had two turnovers, which as a coach you would take that any game,” Lundberg said.

After leading 44-25 at halftime, the Panthers went back to playing lockdown defense and continued their hot shooting night on the opposite end en route to their 37-point victory.

Senior guard Porter Peterson led the charge for NRHEG with a team-high 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. Senior forward Tyrone Wilson followed closely behind with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomores Daxter Lee and Will Tuttle both finished in double digits for scoring with Lee’s 14 points and Tuttle’s 13 points and six rebounds. Ben Schoenrock and Jaxob Beck added four points each and Sawyer Prigge added three points.

“In the second half we held them to six points in about the first 14 minutes of the half,” Lundberg said. “We did a nice job of attacking the rim and getting some post touches in the second half and continued to shoot the ball well. I thought our defense at the start of the second half was better than what we had played in the first half.”

