...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
OVERNIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region through Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall amounts will be
found along an east to west line across central Minnesota into
northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a line from Madison
to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are
likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher
amounts possible. After a break through this evening, additional
snow will develop overnight and Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings
are in effect for this area through Tuesday afternoon.
A broad swath of snow will develop later tonight and persist
through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern
Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening.
Most locations will see 4 to 6 inches of snow tonight through
Tuesday. There is a chance for freezing drizzle to develop across
far southern Minnesota this evening before the snow commences.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining
counties through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief
intermittent freezing drizzle is possible when the
precipitation starts before changing over to all snow.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers returned to conference play after their non-conference road win over Blue Earth Area and notched their second straight road victory with a 77-40 win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers.
According to NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg, the Panthers were hot from the floor in the first half and jumped out to a 13-0 lead to open the game before WEM began to connect on a couple of threes to cut the lead, but it couldn’t match the output from NRHEG.
“In the first half we shot just under 80 percent from the field and had two turnovers, which as a coach you would take that any game,” Lundberg said.
After leading 44-25 at halftime, the Panthers went back to playing lockdown defense and continued their hot shooting night on the opposite end en route to their 37-point victory.
Senior guard Porter Peterson led the charge for NRHEG with a team-high 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. Senior forward Tyrone Wilson followed closely behind with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Sophomores Daxter Lee and Will Tuttle both finished in double digits for scoring with Lee’s 14 points and Tuttle’s 13 points and six rebounds. Ben Schoenrock and Jaxob Beck added four points each and Sawyer Prigge added three points.
“In the second half we held them to six points in about the first 14 minutes of the half,” Lundberg said. “We did a nice job of attacking the rim and getting some post touches in the second half and continued to shoot the ball well. I thought our defense at the start of the second half was better than what we had played in the first half.”