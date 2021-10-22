Fresh off a sixth-place finish in swimming and a third-place finish in diving at their True Team meet, the Owatonna Huskies hit the road to Faribault Tuesday to take on the Faribault Falcons. The Huskies got back on track with a 92-88 victory over the hosting Falcons behind plenty of top finishes from their swimmers.
Right off the bat, Owatonna had to top two finishes in the 200-yard medley relay. Vanessa Gonzalez, Kalleigh Malecha, Laken Meier and Kaitlyn Wasieleski took first behind the top time of 2 minutes, 6.77 seconds. Finishing just two seconds behind, Shelby Born, Logan Norrid, Anna Youngquist and Britta Henderson took second.
Norrid followed this up with a first place finish in the 200-yard free behind her time of 2:09.15. Lainey Steckelberg finished behind her in second with a time of 2:27.39. Malecha followed up the 200-yard medley relay with a first place finish in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:46.41.
With a time of 27.39, Meier nabbed the top spot in the 50-yard free. Youngquist (27.99) finished in fourth place.
In the one meter dive, Owatonna rattled off a third, fourth and fifth place finish. Gabbie Poole (160.10) took third, Arielle Thurber (152.45) took fourth and Elice Tolman (147.95) took fifth.
Following the one meter dive, Gonzalez took first place in the 100-yard butterfly behind the top time of 1:08.57. Christina Bell followed her up in second place with a time of 1:19.33. Beverly Deranek (2:25.67) took fourth.
In the 100-yard free, Youngquist took first with her time of 1:00.79, followed by Meier (1:02.84) in fourth and Henderson (1:04.78).
Steckelberg took second place in the 500-yard free with a time of 6:39.65, trailing behind Faribault’s Hallie Taghon, who took first with the top time of 6:16.73. Lauren Busho placed in third for the Huskies with a time of 6:56.59.
Owatonna found another top finish in the 200-yard free relay with the group of Meier, Gonzalez, Henderson and Norrid finishing with the top time of 1:52.12. Wasieleski (1:16.08) followed this up with her first place finish in the 100-yard back, edging out Faribault’s Karly Flom (1:16.79) by nearly .70 seconds.
Norrid (1:13.57) finished with the top time in the 100-yard breast and Melecha (1:25.10) had the third best time, but at that point, the Huskies had already clinched the dual meet victory.
Rounding out the day, Henderson, Wasieleski, Youngquist and Malecha posted the top time in the 400-yard free relay with a time of 4:22.51.
Next up for Owatonna is the Big 9 Conference diving meet that’ll take place Oct. 19 at Northfield Middle School.