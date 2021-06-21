East Ridge High School, located in Woodbury, and the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association played host to some of the best male high school basketball talent and coaching the state of Minnesota has to offer over the weekend and Owatonna was represented both on the sidelines and beyond the arc.
The father and son duo of Josh and Brayden Williams helped lead Team 9 to a 2-2 record overall, including one win by approximately 20 points. The younger Williams was able to face off against nationally-ranked college recruits such as Tre Holloman of Cretin-Derham Hall, Elvis Nnanji of Hopkins, Prince Aligbe of Minnehaha Academy and Kendall Blue of East Ridge, among others.
"Individually, I thought Brayden played extremely well against very good players," Josh Williams said. "I would venture to say that out of the 140-plus kids in attendance, most were of scholarship level talent. Not saying they will all get a scholarship, but they are definitely talented enough to play at that level. I knew most of the athletes there and darn near every game Brayden was guarding and being guarded by D2 [or] D1 level athletes."
Brayden possesses one of the purest 3-point shooting strokes in the state and converted over 40% of his 3-point field goal attempts last winter as a junior. He also owns a wingspan that is a couple of inches greater than his height, an important physical attribute that college coaches look for when evaluating more perimeter-oriented talent. This allows him to pulldown rebounds at a rate that is uncommon for a player who often functions as the lead-guard on offense. However, he's not confined to playing point guard, as he can more than serviceably play off-ball on both ends of the court.
While statistics weren't officially tracked, Josh estimates that Brayden averaged around 10 points, five rebounds and five assists per game, numbers that definitely impressive given the talent he was facing as well as helter-skelter nature of the event; none of the athletes on Team 9 had truly played with each other prior to the event. (However, both Williams were rather familiar with teammate and Big 9 Conference rival Buom Jock of Mankato West.)
"The team I coached was a great group of kids," Josh, who coached Team 9 alongside Kory Petzenhauser of Iowa, said. "Seven of the nine were from Minnesota and the other two were from Iowa. I was impressed how the kids blended together, shared the ball, competed and really played with great energy and passion with and for each other. Was fun to be a part of and see."
There is arguably no more important time during one's college basketball recruiting journey than the summer just prior to their senior year of high school. Brayden Williams, for all intents and purposes, was able to hold his own against the stiffest competition he will likely go up against all summer and just so happened to do so in front of coaches from across the nation, including from various NCAA Division I, II and III programs.
All in all, it was a good weekend for both of the Williamses.