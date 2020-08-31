FARIBAULT — The host Medford boys cross country team out-paced the competition at River Bend Nature Center on Friday and took its first step toward securing a third consecutive Gopher Conference championship.
Medford accounted for four of the top five fastest times at the 5K race and accumulated just 24 points, well ahead of second place Maple River with 42. Blooming Prairie ended in third with 60 points.
Cohen Stursa led the tightly-packed group of MHS runners with a second-place time of 19 minutes, 5 seconds and was followed directly by teammates Austin Erickson (19:43) in third and Tyler Stursa (19:50) in fourth. Garrett Fitzgerald wasn’t far behind in sixth with a 20:29 while Casey Chambers rounded out the scoring for the Tigers with the ninth-best time of 21:01.
Maple River’s Cole Stencel was the only individual to navigate the course in less than 19 minutes, winning the race by a considerable margin with a swift time of 18:18.
The Awesome Blossoms’ top finisher was Hosea Baker in eighth place (20:56). His four remaining teammates that contributed to the team’s final score each finished outside the top 10.
“For quite a few of the runners it was their first 5K race ever,” BP coach John Bruns said of his team that features 14 new athletes to join the team from the volleyball and football programs. “This was a good mental hurdle to get over. Times were not super-fast. The course was wet and tough, but I thought everyone did very well considering how early in the season we are.”
As for the girls, Medford’s Isabel Miller led at area runners with a second place finish with a time of 26:31.
Maple River’s Alex Miller ended comfortably ahead of the pack with a blue ribbon time of 26:05.
Megan Oswald, a newcomer to the sport, claimed the third spot with a 27:51 to lead the Blossoms. Teammates Emily Miller (sixth, 28:36), Chloe McCarthy (eighth, 29:16) and Abby Smith (ninth, 29:19) each finished in the top 10.
The Eagles out-scored Blooming Prairie, 23-33, to claim the overall team victory.
Medford did not have enough athletes to qualify as a team, but is expected to fill in the remaining spots as the season moves forward and several of its regular contributors return from injury.
Tiger Trail Run
(River Bend Nature Center)
Boys scores: Medford 24, Maple River 42, Blooming Prairie 60
Medford top five: 2. Cohen Stursa 19:05; 3. Austin Erickson 19:43; 4. Tyler Stursa 19:50; 6. Garrett Fitzgerald 20:29; 9. Casey Chambers 21:01
Blooming Prairie top five: 8. Hosea Baker 20:56; 11. Alex Miller 22:12; 12. Jesse Cardenas 22:20; 13. Luke Larkoski 22:21; 16. Dylan Johnson 22:56
Individual champion: Cole Stencel, Maple River, 18:18
Girls scores: Maple River 23, Blooming Prairie 33, Medford DNQ
Medford top five: 2. Isabel Miller 26:31; 12. Catrina Herr 30:22; 14. Alivia Kappes 30:40
Blooming Prairie top five: 3. Megan Oswald 27:51; 6. Emily Miller 28:36; 8. Chloe McCarthy 29:16; 9. Abby Smith 29:19; 12. Maggie Bruns 30:12
Individual champion: Alexis Thomas, Maple River, 26:05