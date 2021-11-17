After a season filled with steady improvement, the Owatonna girls swimming and diving team is sending junior swimmer Logan Norrid and freshman diver Mya Dutton to represent the Huskies in the Class AA girls swimming and diving state meet.
Norrid qualified for the 100-yard butterfly and is slated to compete in the first heate against Ava Reich (Woodbury), McKenna Hultgren (Lakeville North), Audrey Soetanto (Minnetonka), Annabelle Wentzel (Minnetonka), Maddie Schrank (Blaine) and Audra Wagstaff (Rochester Century) during Friday night's preliminaries at the University of Minnesota.
She also qualified for the 100 breaststroke and will compete in the third heat against Emma Yao (Sartell St. Stephen), Arianna Zelen (Shakopee), Cate Pawlaski (Andover), Quinci Wheeler (Minnetonka), Kiera Liesinger (Eagan), Abs Ishaug (Moorhead) and Faith Ring (Farmington).
Dutton is making her first ever state meet appearance and is one of 32 total divers competing in Thursday night's 1-meter diving preliminaries at the University of Minnesota.
“I just had a lot of fun and I guess it was just crazy that I made it,” Dutton said. “I was really excited about it because I didn’t think it was going to do that great, but I did.”
The Class AA swimming and diving is held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center and begins Thursday with the Class AA diving preliminaries starting at 6 p.m., where Dutton will compete for a spot in the diving finals.
The Class AA swimming preliminaries start at 6 p.m. and Norrid will compete for a spot in the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke finals. The finals for swimming and diving will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Norrid and Dutton qualified for the state meet with their great performances at the Section 1AA meet the past week at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Dutton was the first of the two to qualify for the state meet after advancing to the diving finals with her semifinal score of 212.30, where she finished in fourth place overall with her finals score of 279.70 to nab one of the spots in the state dive meet.
The section dive meet was a major success for the Huskies, who had four finishes in the top 20 with Dutton being the top diver in fourth. Elice Tolman finished in ninth, Gabbie Poole finished in 13th and Dylann Norrid finished in 20th. Dutton was the only one of the four to qualify for state.
“We get excited for this time of year,” said diving coach Kasey Anderson. “I told Mya [Monday] it’s just like a bonus. It’s nice to perform well, but it’s a bonus and to go up there and have fun, to just experience it is enough at her age.”
The very next day, Logan Norrid had some school record-breaking performances in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke during the preliminary and final rounds. She entered in as the top seed for the butterfly and the third seed for the breaststroke, which is where she ended up placing.
Her time of 57.57 seconds in the 100 butterfly preliminary round set a new school record and paved the way for her 57.78 time that earned her a section title and punched her first ticket to the U of M.
A handful of events later, she finished the 100 breaststroke in third place with a time of 1:06.24 to set another record and qualify for her second state event.
It comes at an exciting time for the Huskies with Dutton getting to experience her first ever state meet and to also send Norrid with her, who’s making her big return to state after the 2020 version was canceled.
“I’m really excited and state is always so much fun and getting to go with a teammate this year will add on to that,” Norrid said.
Norrid qualified for the 100 butterfly and the 200 IM as a freshman in 2019, but participated in the preliminary rounds as she fell just short of the finals. She finished 18th in both events.
As an eighth grader, she made the consolation finals of the 100 butterfly in the 2018 state meet, where she ultimately finished in 12th place with a time of 58.28.
On the other hand, Dutton making state as a freshman serves as a positive sign for what's to come, not only for the remainder of her career, but for a very young Owatonna roster.
“For her to come in as a freshman and get that experience as a freshman, she’s going to take that with her in her sophomore, junior, senior years where she’s going to come in with more confidence and more experience knowing what it's like,” said head coach Isaiah Fuller.