LAKEVILLE — Unable to reverse its fortunes from a tight early-season loss to No. 4-seeded Lakeville North, the No. 5-seeded Owatonna girls tennis team suffered another 4-3 setback to the Panthers, this time coming in season-ending fashion in the Section 1-AA tournament on Thursday at Lifetime Fitness.
Like they did in mid-August, the Huskies won the top three singles positions, but were unable to cobble together a lineup to counteract the Panthers’ deep rotation of players at doubles and fell in straight sets in all three matches while also losing at No. 4 singles.
With Owatonna’s top two singles players, Sara Anderson and Megan Johnson, winning with relative ease, Olivia Herzog took a little longer to pull away in the third spot, winning 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Owatonna's next stop is the individual section tournament next week.
Singles
No. 1 Sara Anderson (O) def. Sophie Shankey 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Jordan Hoover 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Esha Sekar 7-6 (3), 6-2; No. 4 Kiera Kelly (LN) def. Olivia McDermott 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 Emily Plotnik/Olivia Plotnik (LN) def. Caitlynne Bussert/Leah Tucker 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 Eden Britt/Dom Baideme (LN) def. Liv Matejcek/Alex Huemoeller 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 Sarah Ramsey/Tori McMorrow (LN) def. Jade Hanson/Nicole Skalicky 6-0, 6-0