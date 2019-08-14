STRENGTH IN NUMBERS: Blooming Prairie retains 14 seniors from last year

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — As fast as the Blooming Prairie football team might be, it can’t run from expectations.
Anchored by perhaps the largest senior class Chad Gimbel has ever had in more than two decades at the helm, optimism, per usual, reigns supreme just 16 miles south of Owatonna on Highway 218. When the initial Class A rankings are released in early-September, BP will almost certainly be perched safely within the top 10, and probably well within the top five.
Aside from sheer numbers, the Blossoms retain loads talent as well. Gabe Hagen is arguably the best two-way player in the district and is just one of many weapons at second-year quarterback Kaden Thomas’ disposal. The offensive line is gnarly and experienced and the defense is fast.
Bottom line, Blooming Prairie has a ton of really good football players, and everyone knows it. The only way to process these lofty expectations is to accept them head on. Ascending to the top of the heap is exactly what Gimbel set out to accomplish when he took over 23 years ago.
“When I started coaching, one of the biggest things I wanted to do was build tradition,” Gimbel said after practice on Wednesday morning. “Tradition is hard to build, and it’s hard to beat. Sometimes you just win on tradition alone against teams you shouldn’t beat and teams come in knowing who you are. We had to get over that with the Rushfords and the Goodhues because they had tradition and it took us a long time for us to break through that. But these guys have a job and that’s to make sure no one knocks them off the pedestal because then you are vulnerable. You know, we had a couple seasons where we were losing some games and we were going 7-3 and stuff and we had to re-establish things, and I think we are there again.”
Lean seasons have been few and far between in the last decade. The Blossoms have one of the top winning percentages in the former Gopher Conference and have accumulated a 34-10 record since the MSHSL shifted to districts before the 2015 campaign. Last year, the Blossoms finished 12-1 and made it all the way to the state semifinals before losing to BOLD, 37-7.
Led by a whopping 14 seniors — Gimbel commented that he usually has no more than seven in a typical year — most of the 2018 core returns, which has made the first few days of preseason practice that much easier. Learning in a constant, but the curve isn’t quite as steep. In fact, many of the players, including Hagen, have taken it upon themselves to embraces the underclassmen and serve as “coaches on the field.”
“For us, we have been running with five, six, seven seniors most years, so that helps with all the young guys,” Gimbel said. “These guys got a lot of stuff put in during captain’s practice. (The seniors) are like coaches on the field. They are helping the guys with the assignments and alignments so a lot of these young guys came in knowing plays and formations, so it’s a lot less coaching and we can start focusing on the details and the technique.”
Added Hagen: “Our goal is to make every kid feel accepted and make them feel like we did as ninth graders. We were just accepted back then and I think that helps everyone and makes everyone better.”
Being able to essentially hit the ground running from Day 1 is going to be a major advantage as the Blossoms open with a road game at small-school powerhouse, Rushford-Peterson, on Friday, Aug 30. Last year, Blooming Prairie defeated the Trojans 47-14 and, despite playing on the road, will enter the high-profile Week 1 matchup as the favorite.
Which, again, is perfectly fine with the Blossoms.
“We accept the high expectations,” Hagen said. “We are going to work hard every day in practice and take a 1-0 mentality and get better every day. Take it one game at a time and don’t think of the big picture right away; one small chunk at a time.”