When the Owatonna Huskies stepped back on the court for the second half against Red Wing on Wednesday night, they knew that they had to focus up and shut out any first half issues if they wanted a shot at coming back on their home court in their eventual 57-47 loss.
The Huskies entered the half down 36-20 after a series of first-half shooting struggles, costly turnovers on miscommunications and allowing the Wingers to get open looks at the basket.
“Did not have a good first half, some turnovers that were not good or miscommunication on some open threes,” said Owatonna head coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa. “We needed to buckle down and start off strong and we got down eight points right away and weren’t ready to go in the beginning, so that definitely hurt us.”
While it took awhile for Owatonna’s offense to warm up in the first half, it came into the second half ready to chip away at the double-digit lead.
Owatonna rattled off a couple baskets to cut the lead down to nearly 10 points, but ran into another issue that plagued them throughout the game: 3-pointers.
Just when the Huskies started building up steam and shortening the gap between the two teams, the Wingers fell back on their ball movement to eventually find an open look beyond the arc.
Red Wing knocked down two 3-pointers and forced Owatonna to take a timeout down 43-29 with just over 12 minutes remaining.
After trading a couple of baskets, the Huskies got a breath of life made the comeback a possibility after senior forward Lexi Mendenhall knocked down the Huskies’ first 3-pointer of the game and was followed up by senior guard Ari Shornock getting a fast break layup to bring the game within single digit points at 49-40.
“Try to be positive. There’s a lot of things in the first half that we were frustrated about, but it wasn’t going to help to complain about it then,” Hugstad-Vaa said. “Try to build up their confidence and they know they can do it, they just have to put it together.”
The Wingers got a basket, but Mendenhall started to take the game over with a second 3-pointer, followed by Red Wing turning the ball over on a travel immediately after, which set up Mendenhall for a basket beneath the hoop.
Suddenly, the Wingers needed a timeout with just under four minutes remaining after the Huskies turned a once 16-point deficit into a six-point deficit.
But with the lead and just a few minutes left on the clock, the Wingers swapped to a passive approach and looked to burn the remaining time and force the Huskies to play more aggressively.
With Owatonna forced to foul to get the ball back, Red Wing converted its free throws to close out the game.
Mendenhall closed out the game as the Huskies’ leading scorer with 17 points after recording only five in the first half. She also added a team-high seven rebounds.
Shornock finished second on the team in scoring with 11 points in addition to her three rebounds and four steals. Fellow senior guards Holly Buytaert and Hillary Haarstad added six points each.
The loss drops the Huskies to 4-11 overall, 3-8 in Big 9 play and puts them on a three-game losing skid. With quick turnarounds, they also know they can’t dwell on the past.
“We have to have a short memory because we practice [Thursday] and play Albert Lea on Friday,” Hugstad-Vaa said. “We have to take the good things from this game and clean up the negatives”