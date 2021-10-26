Before the Section 1AA volleyball tournament truly even began, the No. 17 Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the No. 16 Rochester Lourdes Eagles were fighting to keep their respective playoff hopes alive.
Blooming Prairie prevailed in four sets behind a strong presence in front of the net and an excellent day serving.
The Blossoms and the Eagles were on the outside looking in, and in order to make it into the section playoffs, the two teams had to square off in a play-in game with the winner advancing to the round of 16.
Despite being placed as the lower seed of the two and forced to go on the road to Rochester to play against an Eagles team with home court advantage, Blooming Prairie edged out Rochester Lourdes in four sets to move onto the next round of the Section 1AA bracket.
The Blossoms got off to a hot start by taking the first and second sets by a score of 25-22, giving them the early momentum and a 2-0 lead heading into the third set.
Blooming Prairie faced a small setback after opening the door slightly for the Eagles and losing the third set 25-18, bringing the match to 2-1.
Even though they dropped the third set, the Blossoms slammed the door shut and closed out the match in the fourth set with a 25-18 victory and booked their ticket to the quarterfinals thanks to their ability to serve and play in front of the net.
When it came to serving the ball, Blooming Prairie tallied 13 ace serves as a team with Macy Lembke posting a team-high seven aces. Josie Hoffman and Lexi Steckelberg both recorded two aces each, along with one ace from Abby Hefling and Haven Carlson.
Offensively near the net, the Blossoms benefitted from players up and down the roster contributing to the score with the teams 33 kills coming from nine different players.
Hefling and Anna Pauly led the team with eight kills, followed closely by Sierra Larson with five and Carlson with four. Grace Krejci had three, Hoffman had two and the Blossoms got one kill from Lembke, Steckelberg and Clare Rennie.
Defensively, Pauly, Carlson, Hefling and Larson combined for 22 blocks. Pauly led the way with nine total, followed up by Hefling with seven, Carlson with four and Larson with two.
Things won’t get any easier for the Blossoms now that they’ve made it to the quarterfinal round, as No. 17 Blooming Prairie is slated to go on the road once again, but this time it's to take on No. 1 Cannon Falls.
The Blossoms will take on the top-seeded Bombers at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cannon Falls. The winner will go on to face the winner of No. 8 Lewiston-Altura and No. 9 Pine Island at the Mayo Arena Saturday.