If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
Only the second time around, maybe try something different. Owatonna’s Zack Kirsch did exactly that against Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday night, and his fleet-footed adjustment from just inside the box late in the first half ultimately made the difference in the Huskies’ 2-0 shutout at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
Turning in the finest individual performance of his career to date, Kirsch scored both of Owatonna’s goals in the final 10 minutes of the opening stanza, but it was a shot that didn’t go in that set the stage for his explosive flurry just before intermission.
The pivotal play materialized just moments prior to Kirsch's game-winner when he found himself breaking free behind the Rockets’ defense and charging into the box with only the goalkeeper to beat. After tracking down the loose ball and connecting with his right foot, the senior striker sent the shot directly into the mitts of the goalie and watched as it rolled wide of the net with roughly 12 minutes on the clock.
“I think he tried to shoot it through the keeper,” Owatonna coach Bob Waypa said after the game. “Sometimes it’s easy to forget that you can hit it soft and they will go in. They all count the same.”
Noted.
As the clock ticked into the 30th minute, Kirsch found himself in a strikingly similar situation that he faced just three minutes prior, darting past the John Marshall defense and emerging face-to-face with the goalie at almost the exact same angle from the PK hash roughly 12 yards from the center of the net. Only this time he took a quick touch with his right foot, maneuvered around the keeper and released a shot with his left heal that rolled gently into the back of the net. Nice and easy.
Kirsch used his innate soccer instincts to make a split-second adjustment in the heat of battle and tallied the game-deciding goal with 9 minutes, 41 seconds remaining on the clock.
“You’ll have times when you miss and miss and miss, but then all you need it that one to go in,” Waypa said. “It’s the life of a striker. You are going to miss a lot, but if you still miss 60 percent (of your shots), you’re a world-class player. And in Zack’s mind, he probably feels like he should have had five or six (goals) tonight. In a perfect day, yes. But that’s still considered a great day by a striker. You score two goals, that’s a great day by any standard.”
Four minutes after getting his team on the board, Kirsch added to Owatonna’s lead when he once again converted in transition from just inside 20 yards, chipping in a picture-perfect shot that looped over John Marshall’s charging goalie at the 5:43-mark. The play took shape during a stretch in which the Huskies were applying enormous pressure on the Rockets’ defense and had just missed on two excellent scoring chances over the previous two minutes. It was also especially impressive that Kirsch was able to execute such a precise shot with a JM defender yanking on his left arm as he tumbled toward the ground.
“That third one was a really nice goal,” Waypa said. “He could have had the hat trick and had a couple other chances, too. He put a lot of pressure on their defense.”
DEFENSE DOES THE TRICK
Despite allowing the Rockets to a few relatively decent looks at the net throughout various portions of the game — three of which came in the first 15 minutes of the second half — Owatonna’s defense was razor sharp and posted the team’s fourth shutout of the season and third in the last four games.
Though the back three defenders — which includes a rotation of players headlined by physical seniors Aaron Bangs and Zach Kubicek — deserve the lion’s share of the credit for the Huskies’ defensive resurgence, but Waypa explained that this group has set itself apart from previous OHS teams by taking pride in its universal effort in keeping the opposition off the board.
“This team’s identity is defense,” Waypa said. “Not just the back three, the whole team is motivated to not give up a single goal. The effort is there on defense. We are jumping the routes. From goal line to 18, we have been outstanding all season.”
A FEW WIDE, A FEW SHORT, A FEW LONG
As has been the case for the majority of its games this season, Owatonna dictated the tempo against the Rockets and came tantalizingly close to pinning at least another four goals on the board.
In the second half, Benny Bangs had a goal nullified after the officials determined the ball had been swatted away before crossing the line in the 58th minute. Later, the Huskies drew moans from the crowd after blasting a shot that sailed just wide in the 61st minute before nearly cashing in on a header in the 62nd minute.
“It’s just a few little things,” Waypa said. "Maybe one step here, one step there. For 80 percent of the game — for 80 percent of the field — we are just all over most of the teams we play, Now, it’s just: Can we get that finishing play? And they are trying hard. It’s one of those things, they want it so bad for their teammates that maybe sometimes they’re thinking too much.”