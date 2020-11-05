The Big Southeast Red Division title is up for grabs Friday when Owatonna meets Mankato West at Owatonna High School.
The Huskies (3-1, 3-0 Big Southeast Red) enter the game on the heels of their first loss of the season last week to Monticello in a 7-6 game in Monticello. Owatonna couldn’t string together enough plays on offense to pick up their fourth straight win.
The Huskies entered the game ranked No. 2 in Class 5A by the Associated Press, though that ranking will likely change before Friday’s game.
The Scarlets (4-0, 3-0 Big Southeast Red) have stormed out to a 4-0 record with their closest contest coming in Week 2 against crosstown rival Mankato East in a 20-0 victory.
Owatonna defeated Mankato West 24-20 in last season’s contest in Owatonna. The Huskies rallied from a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter to win and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1 minute, 9 seconds left to play.
Prior to last year’s meeting Owatonna and Mankato West last faced each other in 2016 where the Scarlets won 34-19 in Owatonna.
Mankato West enters this contest following a 41-17 win over Rochester Mayo in Mankato. The Scarlets have put up 40 or more points in three of their four wins.
Mankato West features a balanced offensive attack with quarterback Zander Dittbenner and running backs Owen Johnson and Wyatt Block. Dittbenner has completed 43 of 68 passes for a 63.2% completion percentage. He has thrown for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns through four games.
Block leads the team in rushing with 337 yards and five touchdowns while Johnson has rushed for 305 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson recently committed to play at the University of St. Thomas next season.
The Scarlets’ receiving corps also has balance though Mekhi Collins has grabbed a team-high six touchdown passes. He has 16 receptions for 281 yards while Max Goertzen has caught 15 balls for 230 yards with two touchdowns.
Owatonna had a 20-game winning streak snapped by Monticello in a game plagued by turnovers and penalties. The Huskies threw three interceptions in the game and tallied just 229 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Brayden Truelson completed 13 of 29 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown while running back Tanner Hall had 74 yards on 20 carries.
Still, the Huskies had an opportunity at the end to kick a 29-yard, game-winning field goal but the kick never got off after the Magic rushed through the line to prevent a kick.
“We are going to have to get better from this because what we showed out there tonight won’t be nearly good enough to beat West,” Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams said following the game. “We are just going to have to do better, that’s all there is to it.”