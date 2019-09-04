As elementary as it sounds, the Owatonna-Northfield matchup showdown comes down to players making plays.
In other words, you won’t find either team unprepared or out of their element as both staffs have been together for the better part of the last two decades. Continuity has been the bedrock and winning the outcome. In fact, the teams have combined for just one losing season since 2014, and that was when Northfield finished 5-6 in 2015 and ended just one game shy of the state tournament.
The Huskies aren’t going to catch the Raiders off guard and Raiders aren’t going to throw anything at the Huskies they can’t handle. The game is truly decided on the field and commanded by the players themselves.
Football doesn’t get much better than that.
“They always have something up their sleeve that we didn’t prepare for or that we didn’t see coming,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. “And I think they would say the same thing about Owatonna. Every time we see them there is a new wrinkle and it’s made competing against these guys an awful lot of fun because they are well-coached, they adjust well on the fly, they get their kids into the proper position to make plays and ultimately it comes down to athletes playing football.”
As far as what team has stacked up enough positive plays to come out on top in the ultra-competitive matchup, that pendulum has swung the way of the blue, silver and white in recent history, but that doesn’t mean the Raiders haven’t landed their fair-share of punches. Northfield was the only team to beat Owatonna during its state-championship run in 2017 and is one of just two teams that has eliminated the Huskies in the section tournament in the last seven years.
However, Owatonna is 5-2 in the last seven matchups and has eliminated the Raiders from the Section 1-5A tournament twice in the span (2016 and 2018).
There is no doubt that NHS will be mentally and physically prepared for Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff, but as far as what types of athletes it will be able to throw at the Huskies, that’s somewhat of an unknown.
The team lost 34 players to graduation in the offseason and its lone returning first-team all-district player, Luke Stanga, did not play during last week’s 48-15 loss to Rochester Mayo. Owatonna’s staff, though, is crafting a game plan expecting the 5-11, 220 linebacker to be in the lineup.
“Not having him last week against Mayo was an x-factor,” Williams said. “So I think we will find out when pregame starts if he is going to play. We are preparing for him because he is a very fine linebacker.”
Outside of Stanga and a few others scattered on both sides of the ball, Northfield retains only a small handful of starters from 2018 and doesn’t boast as much universal size as they have in recent years.
Future Division I wrestler, Drew Woodley, is a returning starter and is a physical defensive back with the ability to cover down field and help out against the run with equal tenacity.
“He’s a tough nut,” Williams said of 5-foot-8 Woodley. “He’s a very good player.”
With Mayo breaking through to the third level on a number of occasions, defensive back Cole Stanchina led the Raiders in tackles with six while Woodley added five in Week 1.
Despite allowing 252 yards against Mayo, Northfield is typically stout against the run and deploys a 5-2 set with seven players in the box at all times with only a few exceptions. The Raiders are one of the few teams that “contained” Jason Williamson on a semi-consistent basis over the last three years, and with the likely return of Stanga, could give Owatonna some troubles on the ground. Kevin Grundhoffer (5-10, 260) and Eli Bowman (6-0, 260) both play two ways and help shield the linebackers with their size.
“They will move the tackles around a little bit and they challenge you with seven in the box essentially regardless of the front you show,” Williams said. “If you only have six guys to protect in a pass play, they have you out-numbered and you have to scheme ways to deal with that. “
Offensively, the Raiders are going through a bit of a transition as they continue to fully integrate the spread formation and jettison some of their old sets and formations. Williams said they have “gone back to the drawing board” in many regards, but shades of their traditional sets — options, zone-reads and fades down the field — can still be seen on a regular basis. Northfield will operate mainly out of the shotgun and will position a single running back in the tradition pistol formation or put two runners in the backfield with the fullback in the off-set I-formation next to the quarterback. The Raiders aren’t afraid to go without running back and stretch the defense horizontally with five receivers.
“It reminds me of what we did when we were a Wing-T team and then we did our first iteration of spread with a Wing-T mindset, " Williams said. "Now it looks like they have gone back to the drawing board and are more of an I-formation, pistol mindset. They will show some sets that are similar to Century, but they seem to have cores of option and zone reads and dive options and speed options. But they get extra receivers out there now.”
Simon Dickerson will likely see the most carries out of the backfield and will be one of several two-way starters to keep an eye on. Against Mayo, he touched the ball 11 times for 62 yards played almost the entire game at free safety.
“He’s athletic,” Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan told the Northfield News. “From a defensive standpoint he was a kid that didn’t mind being physical. He would come up and make a tackle, so we didn’t mind that about him. This year, you just see he’s a year more mature. I like the way he runs. He’s got good forward lean from the offensive standpoint. From the defensive standpoint he’s got some experience and is just an athletic kid.”
New quarterback Gavin Rataj completed 11 of 18 passes for 136 yards in Week 1, but threw a pair of interceptions and zero touchdowns.
Up front, Northfield uses all of their biggest players on both sides of the ball as the offensive line averages exactly 250 pounds. Outside of the starting five the team boasts just four players north of 230 pounds and 10 linemen stand less than 6-feet tall.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
4: Simon Dickerson, 5-9, 185, RB/DB
5: Cole Stanchina, 6-3, 170, DB
10: Drew Woodley, 5-8, 160, DB/RB
11: Gavin Rataj, 6-2, 170, QB
18: Caleb Voight, 6-0, 165WR/DB
29: Luke Stanga, 5-11, 205, LB
75: Eli Bowman, 6-0, 260
76: Kevin Grundhoffer, 5-11, 260