After a cold start against the Hayfield Vikings, which saw the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers drop the first two sets of the match, the Panthers couldn’t turn things around in their 3-1 loss to the Vikings.
The first set was the closest of the night, with Hayfield outlasting NRHEG in a close 29-27 battle, which swung the momentum into the Vikings favor. This translated to their 25-20 win in the second set over the Panthers to take a 2-0 lead and line up a potential sweep.
NRHEG battled back, though, in a must win third set, staying alive with a 25-17 set to cut Hayfield’s lead 2-1.
The Panthers’ hopes were cut short, as the Vikings pulled out a 25-19 win in the fourth set to seal their 3-1 match victory.
Sophie Stork led the way with a nine kill, five dig and two ace block performance. Erin Jacobson stayed busy with six kills, nine digs, one assist and one ace block. Hallie Schultz posted a team-high 17 assists to go along with her two kills and five digs.
Defensively, Sidney Schultz led the team with 18 digs, along with her two assists and one kill offensively. Bree Ihrke led the team in ace blocks with four, while recording five kills and three assists on offense.
“[Tuesday], there was a lot of back and forth,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson. “Defensively, they were so solid in the back row, constantly moving, and getting some great touches. I think overall we battled with a pretty good team. We just had more errors than we could overcome [on Tuesday].”
NRHEG will look to bounce back when it hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Thursday.