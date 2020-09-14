BOYS SOCCER
Austin 4, Owatonna 1: The Huskies pulled within 2-1 by netting their first PK goal of the season late in the first half, but surrendered two goals in the first 20 minutes of the second and couldn't recover in the Big Nine Conference loss.
The defeat drops Owatonna to 2-2-0 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Huskies play again on Tuesday at home against Faribault.
Individual stats were not made available to the People's Press as of late Monday afternoon, but Owatonna's goal marked the first time an opponent scored against Austin's starting unit all season.
The defending conference champion Packers move to 4-0-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Century 7, Owatonna 0: The Huskies suffered their first loss of the season in a match that finished in near darkness due to an hour rain delay last Thursday.
Olivia McDermott came the closest to getting the Huskies (4-1) on the board against the powerful Panthers (4-1), but ultimately came up short, 6-7 (5), 6-1 (10-5) at No. 4 singles.
Century's only defeat came on Sept. 3 in a 4-3 setback against Rochester Mayo.