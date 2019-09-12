The Owatonna freshman football team bounced back from a season-opening loss to Chaska and dominated Northfield from start to finish with a 70-0 victory on Monday.
A number of players contributed to the rout as Delsin Lussier, Beckett Seykora, Noah Wellnitz, Mason Blum, Owen Korbel, Conner Grems, Porter Kuchenbecker and Sharrif Abdullahi (twice) each found the end zone.
LaVant Shaw picked off a pair of passes to lead an OHS defense that caused five turnovers. Korbel returned an interception for a touchdown in the first half.
Owatonna plays again on Monday against New Prague at home.