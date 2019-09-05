Another rock-solid effort at the top of the singles ladder highlighted Owatonna’s 7-0 shutout of Northfield on Wednesday evening in Big Nine Conference tennis action.
The Huskies took the top three spots in the singles rotation and won five of the six total sets by a 6-0 margin.
Olivia McDermott at No.4 singles found herself entangled in a back-and-forth match against Caroline Ash and rebounded for an opening-set defeat to win convincingly down the stretch 6-7, 6-2 (10-1).
A doubles, the third combination of Kat McDermott and Jade Hanson had the closest match of the three and held on for a 6-2, 6-7 (10-4) victory.
"We had a great day throughout the lineup," Owatonna coach Curt Matejcek said. "Nice third-set victories after we had secured four points at four-singles and third-doubles. Those were the closest matches of the day."
The victory is the fourth in a row for the Huskies as they move to 5-3 overall and 5-1 in the Big Nine Conference.
Owatonna is back in action on Saturday at the four-team Waseca tournament.
Owatonna 7, Northfield 0
Singles
No. 1 Sara Anderson (O) def. Libby Brust 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Athena Pitsavas 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Gabbi Grant 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Caroline Ash 6-7 (4), 6-2 (10-1)
Doubles
No. 1 Leah Tucker/Caitlynne Bussert (O) def. Leah Transburg/Courtney Graf 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 Liv Matejcek/Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Marie Labenski/Lynnette Ott 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Kat McDermott/Jade Hanson (O) def. Maggie Huang/Maya Deschamps 6-2, 6-7 (7) (10-4)