ROCHESTER — The season officially ended for the Owatonna girls tennis team, but not before a career milestone was attained.
Prior being eliminated in the championship semifinals, Owatonna’s top singles player, Sara Anderson, secured a pair of wins over Bailey Peterson of Faribault and Emma Heinert of Mankato West, respectively, giving her 101 career victories. The senior, who has elevated through the singles ladder since jumping emerging as an underclassman, came up short against Rochester Mayo’s Sutton Julsrud, in a hard-fought, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 decision at the Rochester Athletic Club.
Teammate Megan Johnson, who spent the season at No. 2 singles, also advanced to the semifinals before being eliminated by Claire Loftes, 6-0, 6-0.
At doubles, the pairs Leah Tucker and Caitlynne Bussert as well as Alex Huemoeller and Olivia Herzog each finished 1-1.