Owatonna’s Lane Versteeg can slot into several spots on the soccer field and his versatility has aided the Huskies since he joined the varsity roster.
The rest of the state recognized his talent this season when the Minnesota High School Soccer Coaches Association named him to the all-state second team this year. Versteeg started the season as an attacking midfielder but moved to a defending midfielder role later in the season. He finished with one goal and several assists in his senior season.
Versteeg just missed the first team all-state cut, finishing 25th in the selection process. The top 24 players get named to the first team.
“It was kind of the accumulation of a lot of time and work,” Versteeg said. “It was good to be recognized for my commitment.”
That commitment included three years with the Minnesota Olympic Development Program where Versteeg has played centerback. Four of his teammates got nominated for the Mr. Soccer award this season.
With the ODP team, Versteeg got to travel across the country and even internationally when he and the team went to Germany for matches.
Versteeg first landed a spot on the varsity roster as a sophomore and served the past two years as a captain. Last season he earned all-conference honors.
Versteeg is still weighing his collegiate options. If he chooses to pursue soccer he imagines he’d likely play at a MIAC school. But before that happens he’s eyeing a tryout with Med City FC, a semi-professional team in Rochester.
Versteeg is the latest Owatonna player to earn all-state recognition. Last year, Sam Henson received a first team all-state selection. Other all-state selections have included Ryan Guenther in 2015, Dexter Leer in 2014 and Carter McCauley and Jordan Johnson in 2013.