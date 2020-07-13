Heavy rain is almost never a welcomed site for baseball players.
Saturday’s downpour, though, might have been the rare exception — at least for the Owatonna Aces.
After its comeback fell short against Waseca late Friday night, Owatonna was scheduled to play its second of three road games in a three-day stretch on Saturday afternoon against the Rochester Roadrunners before a cell of nasty weather swept through the region and ultimately postponed the contest to Monday night.
The unexpected day off not only softened the Aces’ taxing weekend slate, but side-stepped their first back-to-back outing of the summer and perhaps played a key role in keeping the team fresh for Sunday's 4-3 win over Stewartville.
Weather permitting, Saturday's postponement also means Owatonna could potentially finish the super-condensed regular season having endured just two sets of consecutive games in consecutive nights and zero back-to-back-to-back outings.
The schedule, though, remains an absolute grind as Owatonna will shoe-horn its final six games into an 11-day stretch, which started with Monday's late contest against Rochester.
After taking Tuesday off, the the team jumps back into action with home games on Wednesday and Saturday at Dartts Park. The Aces then kick-start the final week of the regular season on Sunday by hosting Winona.
Against the Sharks, Brandon Wolf earned his second victory of the week, logging eight strong innings before Kodey Kiel shut the door in the ninth.
Further details from the game were not available to the People’s Press by Monday evening, but will be published Tuesday afternoon.
FRIDAY: Simon, Kiel smash homers in loss to Braves
WASECA — The Waseca Braves came out with a bang, or more-descriptively a loud crack of the bat, and held off a late Owatonna rally to escape Tink Larson Community Field with a 7-5 victory.
Kyle Waugh’s deep home run in the top of the first inning triggered the Braves’ early scoring surge and provided the opening salvo in a game that Waseca led by six runs on a pair of occasions.
Owatonna — which stranded 15 runners in the game — got on the board with a bang in the fifth inning when Matt Simon connected for a solo home run, but that’s all the Aces mustered against Kelvin Nelson, who struck out nine batters in six innings of duty.
Owatonna, though, had much better luck against the Waseca bullpen as shortstop Dexter Leer drew a lead-off walk to start the ninth inning and Tucker Alstead followed with a single before Kiel crushed a three-run home run to make it 7-4.
Even after the bases-clearing longball, Owatonna sustained its momentum and Travis Hilstad eventually brought the Aces within 7-5 after plating a run on a groundout. Simon followed with a two-out walk to load the bases before Waseca ended the game with a strikeout.
Kiel finished 3-for-4 to spearhead Owatonna's 8-hit attack. Simon reached base three times and drove in one run while Benji Hager ended 1-for-3 and scored one run.
Ryan Steiskal pitched seven inning on the loss. He struck out six, walked six and surrendered five earned-runs.
Already leading 2-0, the Braves added four more runs in the second inning to grab a 6-0 lead. Ryan Wangen and Erik Simmons each singled to start the frame and moved into scoring position on stolen bases. Wangen later scored on an Alex Feeney ground out to third. Cam Madsen walked with one out and moved into scoring position with a stolen base of his own and Simmons scored on an error. Nelson capped the rally and helped his cause on the mound with a huge two-run single.
The Braves tacked on a run in the eighth inning when Nelson cracked a double to score Ulfers and stretch the lead back to six runs at 7-1 before Owatonna's late surge.
Waseca County News sports editor Nick Gerhardt contributed to the content of this article.