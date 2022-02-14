All season, the Owatonna girls hockey team just seemed to be the one Section 1AA squad Northfeld just couldn't find a way past.
It took a late rally for the Raiders just to tie when they met in Northfield the first time, Owatonna claimed the Big 9 title with a 2-0 win when they met in Owatonna, but when the Huskies made their trip back to Northfield, the Raiders got their revenge.
With a 4-1 loss, the Huskies were eliminated from the Section 1AA playoffs in the semifinals and fell just shy of a section championship appearance.
Much like their first two games against the Raiders, the Huskies got on the board first thanks to a power-play opportunity 10 minutes into the first period.
Sophomore forward Samantha Bogen found the back of the net off an assist from Ezra Oien and Abby Vetsch, which gave Owatonna 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.
Northfield found an equalizer on the power play just under five minutes into the second period and took a 2-1 lead with six minutes remaining.
Like the Farmington game, the Huskies had 17 minutes to find a response, but weren’t able to the game-tying goal this time around while Northfield’s Emerson Garlie notched two third-period goals to complete her hat trick.
Senior goaltender Ava Wolfe started in net and recorded 21 saves on 25 shots faced for a .840 save percentage.
While the Huskies have a very young roster and return some of the core pieces for another year or two, they say goodbye to three key pieces of the lineup on the ice.
Wolfe, a two-year starter between the pipes, moves on with the program record for most career shutouts.
They also have to say goodbye to staples of the forward group with Olivia Herzog and Gabriella Lamont. Herzog served as one of the Huskies' leading scorers over the past two seasons and well exceeded the 100 career point mark.
While the contributions of all three will be missed, the Huskies will still be able to hang a Big 9 Conference Championship banner over the ice in the Four Seasons Centre thanks to their help in the 2021-22 season.