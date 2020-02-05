LAKEVILLE — The Owatonna gymnastics team appears to be reaching its peak at just the right time.
Posting its second-highest score of the entire season, the Huskies wrapped up the nonconference schedule with a 144.675 in a head-to-head match against Class AA, No. 1-ranked Lakeville North on Tuesday night. The high-powered Panthers out-paced their already sparkling season average and notched a 150.15.
“I told the girls going into the meet that we were entering the lion’s den,” Owatonna coach Evan Moe said. “The gym gets loud, the kids are really talented, and I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a little bit of tension. Our kids didn't seem to be phased by the challenge and our novice competitors really didn't get caught up in the hype of the meet.”
Having thrived in the high intensity environment against a legitimate state-title contender on the road, the Huskies can now cast their gaze toward the annual Big Nine Conference competition on Saturday in Austin. From there, they will move on to the Section 1-AA meet on Friday, Feb. 14 in Rochester.
Against Lakeville North, Lucy Macius posted a career-best score in the all-around with a 36.825, which was good enough for third overall. The steady junior scored above 9.0 in all four exercises and averaged a 9.21 for each event. Her best score came on the floor where she paced the team with a 9.4.
“If she keeps it up, she could be looking at moving into one of the all-around spots at individuals come the state meet,” Moe said.
The first-year OHS coach also noted the performance of Marissa Gronli, who “shocked everyone” with a 9.1 on the vault. Though it wasn’t one of Owatonna’s top four scores in the exercise, Moe was simply impressed with how much the senior has progressed in her final season in the program.
“We've been able to count on her to throw that low-to-mid-nine on vault all year long,” Moe said. “But for her to continue to improve her other events as a senior when she really could just come to practice and throw vaults for an hour and then space out for the rest of the time really speaks to her dedication to the sport.”
Lindsay Bangs notched the second-best all-around score for the Huskies with a 36.7. She posted the top individual score in any exercise for the Huskies with a 9.425 on the vault and did not dip below 8.925 in any of the four events.
The Panthers — who came into the competition averaging just above a 148 for the season — gained the most ground on the Huskies by winning the bars and the floor by more than two points apiece. Rachel Steiner won the all-around with a 38.45, scoring no lower than 9.375 in any of the four events.
The Owatonna junior varsity put together one of its finest performances of the season and out-scored North 129.75 to 128.4. Calista Selier led the Huskies with an all-around score of 31.2. Gronli posted the best individual score with a 9.0 on the floor.