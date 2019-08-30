ROCHESTER — The Owatonna swimming and diving team was able to keep things close for most of the competition, but couldn’t match Rochester John Marshall’s overall depth and lost, 94-81, on Thursday night.
“We had a good meet tonight,” OHS coach Isaiah Fuller said. “JM was able to get the win, but we started the season out in a couple of really nice spots with our swimmers. This year we have 19 new swimmers, which is a great nod to our future. Our younger swimmers swam very well, but had a tough time matching up against an older more experienced team.”
One of the Huskies’ bright young performers is Logan Norrid. The freshman won the 50-yard freestyle with a 26.60 and 100 butterfly with a swift 1:01.62, tapping the wall more than seven seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. The time in the 50 was a lifetime best.
Ellie Youngquist won the 200 freestyle with a 2:10.4 and teamed up with Norrid, Emily Larson and Leah Seykora in the first-place 400 freestyle relay team (4:03.91).
“These first meets are always fun because we get to take a good hard look at where we are and what we need to fix,” Fuller said. “There were some technical errors tonight in some races but not many. For the most part, we are right on track for where we need to be at this point.”