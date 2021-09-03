Norrid

Logan Norrid has already broken three school records in the first two meets of the 2021 season, with her latest performance lowering her own record in the 200 freestyle. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com

Owatonna's Logan Norrid added to her list of record-breaking performances Thursday night in a dual meet against Rochester John Marshall, when she completed the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 1.47 seconds to break her own school record that she set in the first meet of the 2021 season.

Already this year, Norrid has established new school records in the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

As a team, Owatonna lost 96-88 against Rochester John Marshall, but picked up a pair of other event victories.

The 200 medley relay of Norrid, Vanessa Gonzalez, Laken Meier and Anna Youngquist touched the wall first, while Meier also motored to first in the 100 butterfly. The trio of Shelby Born, Kate Seykora and Lainey Steckelberg also finished second, third and fourth in the 500 freestyle.

