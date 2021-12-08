The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms faced off Tuesday night with the Panthers picking up their third win of the season and the Blossoms falling to 1-2 after a 68-44 final.
Things quickly fell in the favor of red-hot NRHEG, which raced to a 30-5 lead within the first seven minutes thanks to a couple of 3-pointers.
Stuck in a deep hole, the Blossoms managed to claw their way out little by little and cut a 25-point deficit down to 42-24 at halftime.
Senior guard Sophie Stork led the way for the Panthers with a double-double, posting 23 points and 10 rebounds to go along with her three steals and four assists.
Junior guard Sidney Schultz added 13 points, four rebounds, two steals and five assists, along with 10 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists from Erin Jacobson. Faith Nielsen provided 10 points, three rebounds, two steals and three assists.
“We started out strong, hitting some big shots to give us a nice lead to start the game," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "We did a good job moving the ball tonight-- making that extra pass to find our open player. Defensively, we picked up more fouls than I would have liked but we did a great job on their pick and rolls trying to hit their post players at the basket."
For the Blossoms, senior guard Bobbie Bruns led the way with 18 points and six assists, followed by junior Anna Pauly with 11 points and seven rebounds.
NRHEG returns to the court Friday night when it travels to play Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Blossoms continues their home stretch Thursday night when they host Chatfield.