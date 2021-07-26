The Owatonna High School fishing team, which is comprised of adolescents from Owatonna, Waseca and the surrounding communities, are sending two more boats to the state tournament-esque Tournament of Champions.

The boats of Wyatt Kriesel and Kaden Finholdt as well as Jake Mohs and Kaden Homuth qualified for the Tournament during a 200-boat competition held at the Whitefish Chain in Cross Lake two weekends ago. Kriesel and Finholdt, whose 3.5 pound catch with seven minutes remaining pushed them significantly up the table, finished in 11th place overall with a total catch of 18.8 pounds. Mohs and Homuth came in 26th with a total catch of 16.51 pounds.

The Tournament of Champions will be held on August 15 on Lake Pokegama in Grand Rapids. The team will return to the water on August 1 when they will participate in a tournament on Mille Lacs Lake, their final competition of the regular season.

Whitefish Chain Tournament Results

11th Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt: 18.8 lbs

26th Jake Mohs/Kaden Homuth: 16.51 lbs

32nd Devan Jirele/Owen Moore: 15.87 lbs

55th Tate Gfrerer/Fisher Merxbauer: 13.67 lbs

64th Jack Strom/Ethan Koziolek: 12.07 lbs

89th Morgan Hansen/Sierra Spindler: 8.3 lbs

92nd Walker Krampitz/Brady Matz: 8.02 lbs

103rd Joseph Adamek/Leo Harguth: 6.92 lbs

104th J.T. Henriksen/Trace Walderon: 6.86 lbs

107th Mark Spurgeon/Joseph Webster: 6.52 lbs

121st Kade Hullopeter/Andrew Skov: 5.02 lbs

132nd Brady Hansen/Trey Hiatt: 4.1 lbs

151st Aiden Stowe/Gavin Kopischke: 2.82 lbs

Reach Regional Sports Editor Lucas Seehafer at 507-444-2375. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

