The Owatonna High School fishing team, which is comprised of adolescents from Owatonna, Waseca and the surrounding communities, are sending two more boats to the state tournament-esque Tournament of Champions.
The boats of Wyatt Kriesel and Kaden Finholdt as well as Jake Mohs and Kaden Homuth qualified for the Tournament during a 200-boat competition held at the Whitefish Chain in Cross Lake two weekends ago. Kriesel and Finholdt, whose 3.5 pound catch with seven minutes remaining pushed them significantly up the table, finished in 11th place overall with a total catch of 18.8 pounds. Mohs and Homuth came in 26th with a total catch of 16.51 pounds.
The Tournament of Champions will be held on August 15 on Lake Pokegama in Grand Rapids. The team will return to the water on August 1 when they will participate in a tournament on Mille Lacs Lake, their final competition of the regular season.
Whitefish Chain Tournament Results
11th Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt: 18.8 lbs
26th Jake Mohs/Kaden Homuth: 16.51 lbs
32nd Devan Jirele/Owen Moore: 15.87 lbs
55th Tate Gfrerer/Fisher Merxbauer: 13.67 lbs
64th Jack Strom/Ethan Koziolek: 12.07 lbs
89th Morgan Hansen/Sierra Spindler: 8.3 lbs
92nd Walker Krampitz/Brady Matz: 8.02 lbs
103rd Joseph Adamek/Leo Harguth: 6.92 lbs
104th J.T. Henriksen/Trace Walderon: 6.86 lbs
107th Mark Spurgeon/Joseph Webster: 6.52 lbs
121st Kade Hullopeter/Andrew Skov: 5.02 lbs
132nd Brady Hansen/Trey Hiatt: 4.1 lbs
151st Aiden Stowe/Gavin Kopischke: 2.82 lbs