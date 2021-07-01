The Owatonna VFW team saw their record dip to 11-9 overall after they were unable to get their bats to wake up on Wednesday evening in Waseca.
The Bluejays ultimately took down the Huskies, 4-2, with Waseca scoring all four of their runs across their final three turns through the order. The Huskies managed to scratch across only one run each during the third and fifth innings despite sharply putting the ball in play on multiple occasions.
Mitch Seykora and Carson Krenke led Owatonna's charge at the plate with each going 2-for-3; Seykora drove home both of the Huskies' runs and Krenke contributed a double. Carson Olson added Owatonna's fifth and final hit, a triple.
Seykora started on the mound and threw the game's first three innings, striking out one and walking four while not allowing a Waseca runner to touch home plate. Noah Truelson pitched the final three innings, striking out two.
The Huskies took a 1-0 lead after Seykora brought home Olson in the third inning. While Waseca did not immediately respond to falling behind, pitcher Colton Ruedy limited the damage to one run in the third and held Owatonna scoreless in the fourth, providing his offense with enough time to heat up.
The Bluejays proceeded to score four runs over the course of their final three at-bats while Ruedy and Tyson Reger combined to allow only one run to lead their team to the come-from-behind victory.
Oliver O'Brien led Waseca offensively, going 3-for-3 with a double. Griffin Krautkramer also contributed a multi-hit game by going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Kedrik Volkmann, Payton Garza, Keato Roeker and Reger all added one hit apiece. Ruedy earned the win after throwing five innings of two-run ball, while Reger earned the save by striking out three batters across his two innings of work.
The Owatonna VFW team returns to action on Wednesday, July 7 in a matchup with Byron. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Byron Middle School.