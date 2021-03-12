The Owatonna Huskies girls basketball team fell, 52-38, to the Red Wing Wingers (9-5, 6-4 Big 9 Conference) Thursday night in what will likely be their final home game of the season. The Huskies dropped to 6-10 overall and 3-8 in conference play with the loss and currently hold the fifth spot in the Section 1AAAA standings, aligning them to play at Rochester John Marshall in the opening round of the section tournament next week.
The Wingers' defense was a thorn in the Huskies' side all evening, forcing numerous turnovers and rarely allowing Owatonna get off a clean shot. Senior Sarah Kingland led all scorers with 15 points — propelled by a flurry of buckets midway through the second half — while Lexi Mendenhall added nine.
"They're a great defensive team and they hold teams to really low [shooting percentages]," Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said after the loss. "Our girls just needed to be patient...move it around, be patient, set good screens, run our offense until something [opened up.] When we did that, we got some really good looks."
Unfortunately, even the good looks didn't always fall. Multiple Owatonna layup attempts and point-blank jumpers excruciatingly rolled out or careened off the rim. The Huskies' free throw shooting didn't fair much better.
"[W]e've got to make some free throws and layups. That's at least 10-12 points right there," Hugstad-Vaa said. "And that's part of running and getting tired. We had to get back on defense because they pushed the ball really hard. I think both teams were really tired at the end of the first half...We had some silly turnovers and some silly fouls and that adds up, especially if [Red Wing is] in [the] double bonus."
Red Wing's defense has been their calling card all season and has pushed them to the number one seed in the Section 1AAA standings. They're a young team — only five members of the squad are upperclassmen — and figured to be a significant presence in the Big 9 for years go come.
Still, Hugstad-Vaa was encouraged by her team's defensive performance. The Huskies made the Wingers work hard for their shots, particularly in the first half, and held them to a poorer field goal percentage than their season average. Defense isn't the problem for Owatonna. If the team can place more trust in the offense, as well as each other, Hugstad-Vaa believes that her team will be in a much better place.
"When we do trust each other and move the ball and run the offense, things open up. When we get down, we kind of go into desperation mode where we try to do things one-on-one, which never works. Just trying to stick together more as a team and stay disciplined on offense [will lead to more team success]."
Owatonna wraps up their regular season Saturday night when they face off against Mankato East (13-4, 9-2).