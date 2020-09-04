The Owatonna girls tennis team sustained its early-season momentum and remained undefeated with a 6-1 Big Nine Conference victory over Austin on Thursday evening at the OHS tennis courts.
The Huskies (3-0) swept the doubles ladder for the second consecutive match, surrendering just nine total points and collecting four 6-0 sets. Olivia Herzog led the way at the No. 1 position and won her second match of the season with a clean 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Rena Schmitt.
Megan Johnson and Olivia McDermott each won their matches by a combined score of 12-2 with Alex Huemoeller’s battle against Gracie Schmitt being the only confrontation to feature consistent back-and-forth action — a match Huemoeller ultimately won, 6-3, 6-4.
At doubles, the top combination of Caitlynne Bussert and Cora Barrett along with the third pair of Alivia Schuster and Emma Herzog each won. The latter needed a third set to dispatch of Natalie Haynes and Jadyn Moriarty.
The Huskies play again on Tuesday at Rochester Century.
Owatonna 6, Austin 1
SINGLES
No. 1 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Rena Schmitt 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Chloe Schmitt 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Gracie Schmitt 6-3, 6-4; No. 4 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Kaitlin Meirgerd 6-2, 6-2
DOUBLES
No. 1 Caitlynne Bussert/Cora Barrett (O) def. Madison Hogan/Lauren Wernimout 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 Sivi Ausorge/Sam Krueger (A) def. Lauren Thamert/Klara Blacker 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Alivia Schuster/Emma Herzog (O) def. Natalie Haynes/Jadyn Moriarty 6-3, 3-6, 6-3