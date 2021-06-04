GOLF
Owatonna boys
The Huskies finished in 11th place during the Section 1AAA tournament Tuesday afternoon and failed to make the final cut to advance to the second day of action on Thursday.
"It was just not our day on Tuesday," coach Mark Langlois said. "We all felt prepared and ready as we entered Tuesday's round. The boys gave everything they had, but it was one of those days where fairways were hard to hit and putts weren't falling. We accomplished a lot this year which included winning The Lake City Tournament and finishing 3rd in the Big 9 Final Tournament. I am proud of the senior leadership we had and the growth of these young men as players and more importantly as people."
Jonny Wall was the lone Husky to qualify for the tournament's second day with a team-best 86; he shot an 82 on Thursday and finished in 35th place overall. Quinn Thompson (88), Brody Homan (89) and Matthew Larson (90) rounded out the team's top four.
Owatonna girls
Katie Ihrke finished in 19th place with a team-best 191 during the girls portion of the Section 1AAA tournament. Greta Korbel (200) and Danika Kaytor (211) also qualified for both rounds of the tournament and finished in 24th and 29th place, respectively.
Blooming Prairie
Athletes from the Blooming Prairie boys and girls golf teams competed in the Section 1A tournament Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
The girls finished second overall with a score of 428. Jessica Ressler tied for the medalist honor and qualified for the state tournament with a team-best 186 across both days. Halle Strunk (205) and Maggie Bruns (217) also qualified for the state tournament with their strong play.
The boys finished third with a 723, only three strokes behind that of first place finisher Lanesboro. Colin Jordison led the Awesome Blossoms with a 180. Garrett Farr (182), Kollyn Alwes (183) and Kaiden Alwes (184) rounded out the team's top four.
SOFTBALL
NRHEG 4, Cannon Falls 3
The Panthers advanced to the Section 2AA semifinals with their walk-off win over the Bombers Thursday afternoon in New Richland.
Sophie Stork drove a single to left field after falling behind in the count 0-2 to score Brenlee Knudson and Bree Ihrke to seal the victory.
"Words cannot express how proud I am of these girls and their never-give-up attitude. They fought hard to win this game," NRHEG coach Wendy Schultz said after the game.
Stork also tossed a complete game, striking out four and allowing only two earned runs.
Anna Jacobson, Faith Nielsen and Sydney Schultz also contributed hits.
The Panthers will face the No. 1 team in Class AA in the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants (18-1) on Saturday at Caswell Park in Mankato. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.