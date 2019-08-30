MANKATO — Despite dominating possession and putting "more than 30 good looks at the net,” the Owatonna boys soccer team was forced to settle for a disappointing 2-2 tie in a Big Nine Conference contest on the road against Mankato West on Thursday.
"We did everything right expect win 10-0," OHS coach Bob Waypa said over the phone. "I think the guys are frustrated with how this one went. You could tell they were starting to press toward the end of the game. To them, this feels like a loss."
Lane Versteeg and Nolan Burmeister both scored one goal for the Huskies.
Mankato West opened the scoring roughly 14 minutes into the game before Versteeg leveled the score six minutes later on a penalty kick.
The Huskies grabbed the lead in the second half when Burmeister buried his first goal of the season with just five minutes remaining on the clock.
The Scarlets, though, coaxed a penalty inside the box with roughly a minute left in regulation and pounded home the game-tying goal.
The loss drops the Huskies to 0-2-1 with its two setbacks coming against Farmington, 4-2, and Lakeville North, 1-0.
“We just need that fluke goal to go our way and then we can just relax,” Waypa said. “I told the guys that this doesn’t make or break our season. We have had some our best teams start a little slow and then make it to state.”
Owatonna is back in action against at Rochester Century (2-2 overall, 1-0 Big Nine) on Thursday, Sept. 5.