Huskies move to 3-0 with another dominant performance, complete three-game sweep of Rochester schools

Somehow the final score of 42-0 doesn’t fully articulate just how much the third-ranked Owatonna football team dominated Rochester Century on Friday night.
Because the Huskies came to play. In every phase. For four quarters.
Lurking outside the box score is an OHS team that not only had a touchdown nullified due to a holding penalty, but kept the shutout intact by stuffing Century deep inside the red zone with its second-unit defense standing tall against the Panthers' starters and kneeled the ball at the the Century 2 yard line in the game’s final three minutes.
The Huskies (3-0 overall, 3-0 Big Southeast Red) didn’t yield a first down until the middle of the third quarter, and on the rare occasions when they were forced to punt, Payton Beyer blasted several of kicks that drew “oohs and aahs” from the reduced crowd that was lucky enough to witness the game from the bleachers inside the OHS football stadium.
It was just one of those nights for the Huskies — and on the other end of the spectrum — just one of those nights for the Panthers (1-2, 1-2).
“Our kids just played great tonight, they really did,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said moments after the game. “I thought Tanner (Hall) hit the hole hard and ran hard. Last week, he was fine, but this week he just seemed to have a chip…I thought we protected well. Brayden (Truelson) had some time and our run-blocking was extraordinary.”
Blasting through large gaps up front thanks to his vastly-improved offensive line and making a number of ankle-breaking cuts at the second level, Hall needed just 18 carries to reach 137 yards while scoring three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. He averaging 7.6 yards-per-carry and found the end zone on runs of 20, 9 and 13 yards, giving the Huskies a 27-0 lead on his third TD with 1 minute, 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“Yeah, definitely I felt like I had that extra gear tonight,” Hall said. “Last week it just wasn’t there. But I felt like this game, it was there from the start and we ran a lot of zone (schemes), that’s what I feel like I’m best at. It was a good night.”
Payton Beyer continued his dazzling start to the season. In the first quarter alone he scored one of his two touchdowns, intercepted a pass deep down the right sideline and crushed a 47-yard punt. For the game, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior caught five passes for a team-high 99 yards. He also broke free for a 55-yard punt return and set up the Huskies’ final touchdown of the game — a short run by Nick Williams in the middle of the third quarter — after being ruled down inside the 1 yard line despite smashing the nose of the ball into the pylon in the right corner of the end zone with 6:54 on the clock.
“It all came together after prying myself open and I guess I have always been (Truelson’s) go-to guy, but I enjoy him as a quarterback too,” Beyer said. “It’s nice to have a guy back there that can throw it like that.”
Truelson finished 11-for-19 for 160 yards, two touchdown passes and zero interceptions, giving him 491 passing yards and eight total touchdowns in three weeks.
Defensively, Owatonna pitched its second consecutive shutout — preserved when the second-team unit forced a turnover on downs at the 7-yard line with roughly four minutes left in the fourth quarter — and did not allow a first down in the first half.
In fact, Century netted negative-14 yards through the first two quarters and less than 50 yards for the game. The Panthers moved the chains just twice — once via an Owatonna penalty — and ran exactly 12 plays beyond midfield.
When CHS recorded its initial first down in the third quarter at the 8:24-mark, it ended Owatonna’s remarkable streak of not allowing a first down for more than 27 minutes of game action dating back to the middle of the second quarter against Rochester John Marshall last week.
Isaiah Huber — who came into the game having compiled more than 400 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns in two games — finished with just 42 total yards on 18 touches (17 rushes, 1 reception) and was hounded by a swarm of black jerseys every time he touched the ball. The Panthers used him in the slot to start the game before attempting to get him involved out of the backfield, but it didn’t matter. Owatonna was just too disciplined, too fundamentally-sound and too quick to fill the lanes.
“On the defensive side of the ball, we just absolutely swarmed (Isaiah) Huber,” Williams said. “We had guys hitting him hard. He just never was able to get a head of steam going, and that was fun to see.”
Added Beyer: “It was definitely a big effort with him being one of the fastest kids in the conference. For us to step up — and even our twos to step up on the goal line stand — that was big for the whole team. It was big for us to hold (Huber) to zero touchdowns and only a handful of yards.”
Owatonna led 14-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime, scoring three touchdowns in the final 4:26 of the second quarter. The final TD before halftime came when Beyer found himself wide open from 19 yards out with just 14 seconds on the clock.
"I think it was a little scramble play and the defensive back just came off and went for the quarterback and left me sitting there by myself," Beyer said. "On plays like that, it's is always like, wow, I'm too wide open, don't drop the ball. But it all worked out."
MORE FOR MAAS
A week after scoring his first career touchdown and rushing for 56 yards, Dylan Maas escaped for a 70-yard run in the fourth quarter, falling short of the end zone after slipping up on the slick grass, and finished with 94 rushing yards on just five carries.
In two games he's accumulated 147 yards on just 13 carries for a 11.3 per-touch average. It will be difficult for the junior to carve out more than a complimentary role this season with Hall seemingly getting better every week and ringing up 334 rushing yards and four touchdowns in three games, but he has shown flashes of being step into the team's primary tailback next fall. He is one of the fastest players on the team and has decent frame at 5-10 and 181 pounds.
REACHING NEW HEIGHTS
The Huskies' regular season winning streak has now reached 20 games and is the longest in the Big Southeast District after Winona's 25-game undefeated stretch in district action ended in Week 2 with a 28-0 loss to Byron.
Owatonna last dropped a regular season games on Oct. 13, 2017 -- exactly 1,107 days ago as Saturday -- when they fell 21-17 to Northfield on the road when the Raiders scored the game-winning TD with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter. Since then, the Huskies have claimed two Class 5A state championships, three section titles and two Red Division championships.
WORTH MENTIONING
-After surrendering three first downs against the Panthers, Owatonna has now allowed just five first downs in its last two games combined.
-The Huskies scored on the fourth play of the game on a 25-yard catch-and-run by Payton Beyer.
-Grant Achterkirch led OHSwith eight tackles while Matt Seykora added five tackles and one sack.
-Connor Budach caught two passes for 32 yards, racked up five tackles and played strong on special teams.
UP NEXT
Owatonna's Week 4 game against New Prague was cancelled on Saturday night and the team continues to seek an alternative opponent to fill the spot. In Week 5, the Huskies return home to play No. 6-ranked Mankato West.
OWATONNA 42, CENTURY 0
FIRST QUARTER
O—Payton Beyer 25 pass from Brayden Truelson (Lane Versteeg kick), 9:09, 7-0
O—Tanner Hall 20 run (Versteeg kick), 1:14, 14-0
SECOND QUARTER
O—Hall 9 run (Versteeg kick), 4:26, 21-0
O—Hall 13 run (Versteeg kick), 1:22, 28-0
O—Beyer 19 pass from Truelson (Versteeg kick), 0:14, 35-0
THIRD QUARTER
O—Nick Williams 1 run (Versteeg kick), 5:42, 42-0
INDIVIDUAL STATS
PASSING—Brayden Truelson 11-19-160-2-0. RUSHING (34-214-4)—Dylan Maas 5-94; Nick Williams 4-2-1; Brayden Truelson 6 (-16); Cael Dowling 1 (-3); Tanner Hall 18-137-3. RECEIVING—Payton Beyer 5-99-2; Connor Budach 3-32; Matt Seykora 2-28; Tanner Hall 1-1. DEFENSIVE LEADERS— Grand Achterkirch 8 tackles; Matt Seykora 5 tackles, 1 sack; Connor Budach 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack; Zach Stransky 5 tackles; Cole Earles 4 tackles, 0.5 sack; Payton Beyer 1 INT