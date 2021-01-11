VARSITY ROSTER (as of publication)
Kael Hermanstorfer, senior
AJ Vandereide, senior
Jeff Westergaard, senior
Gunner White, senior
Henry Grayson, junior
Michael Hendrickson, junior
Jack Paulson, junior
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 15 — at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 19 — at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22 — vs NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26 — at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 29 — vs Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 5 — at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 9 — vs Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 11 — at Mankato Loyola, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 16 — at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 19 — vs United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 23 — vs Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 26 — at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
March 2 — at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
March 4 — vs WEM, 7:15 p.m.
March 8 — vs Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
March 12 — at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Jan. 15 at United South Central — Last season, the Rebels and Tigers split their the two-game set with each team winning by double digits, and both squads finished with identiacal 5-9 records in the Gopher Conference.. USC graduates only two seniors from last year, although that does include its primary scorer AJ Kloos. Seniors Riley Stalock and Ethan Dallman, as well as junior Colten Quade, will aim to make up for that scoring deficit. The two teams also play Feb. 19 in Medford.
Jan. 22 at NRHEG — In the first matchup between these two teams last season, the Tigers and Panthers appeared to be on equal footing, with Medford claiming a 57-51 victory in New Richland. In the rematch in the last game of the regular season, however, the Tigers ran away from the Panthers for a 71-50 victory at home. With senior big men Vanderweide and Hermanstorfer both back this season, the Medford is looking to boost last season's 5-9 mark in the Gopher Conference, but will first have to prove it remains ahead of an NRHEG squad that's more experienced than last season.
Feb. 16 at Maple River — The Tigers face the Maple River for the first time since being knocked out of the Section 2AA tournament. Last season, the Eagles won all three games against the Tigers, including the 62-30 loss in the section tournament, and the two teams will also meet March 8 in Medford in the second-to-last game of the regular season.