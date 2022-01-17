The Westfield wrestling team continued its hot streak after picking up back-to-back wins over the Dover-Eyota Eagles and the Pine Island Panthers in their triangular hosted in Hayfield. Westfield defeated the Eagles 38-29 and rolled past the Panthers 54-6.
The Razorbacks saw Kevin Hodge (106-pound weight class), Hunter Simonson (113), Bo Zwiener (120), Cade Christianson (138), Keegan Bronson (145), Tyler Archer (182) and Vincent Hernandez (195) all record 2-0 records.
Bronson and Simonson were the only Razorbacks to earn both wins by falls after Bronson pinned Dover-Eyota’s Jackson Welsh in 51 seconds and Pine Island’s Alden Smith in 2:41 and Simonson pinned Caden Haag (Dover-Eyota) in 1:25 and Zach Schaffer (Pine Island) in 1:07.
Christianson (1:16), Archer (3:44) and Hernandez (3:48) all recorded fall victories against Dover-Eyota.
Those that went 2-0 without falls against the Eagles included Hodge with a 15-0 tech fall and Zwiener with a 7-3 decision.
Against Pine Island, Christianson, Archer and Hernanez all picked up a forfeit victories, along with another decision victory from Zwiener.
Cannon Wacek (126), Sam Skillestad (160), Ty Bronson (170) and Sam Pirkl (285) recorded 1-1 records in the triangular and earned their victories against the Panthers.
Wacek and Skillestad won by falls with Wacek pinning Melvin Jones in 48 seconds and Skillestad picking up the fall over Will Radtke in 2:44.
Pirkl won by a 5-3 decision over Adam Klingsporn and Bronson picked up a win by forfeit.
“This was another great day of wrestling for our team. We had 7 wrestlers go 2-0 on the day and help guide us to two wins,” said Westfield co-head coach David Lassahn. “I’m really proud of the way our wrestlers competed this week. Things are really starting to click as a team, and we’re looking forward to a tough conference/section match up on Tuesday at Medford.”