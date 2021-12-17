Spirits were high Thursday afternoon inside Owatonna High School as senior linebacker, fullback and captain Grant Achterkirch inked his Letter of Intent to play Division I football with the University of St. Thomas at the Football Championship Subdivision level.
The talks between Achterkirch and the Tommies started after his junior season with the Huskies, but the talks were best described as “here and there.” As Achterkirch manned a stingy Owatonna defense in its late season push and run to the Section 1-5A title game, however, St. Thomas started pushing harder and harder for the senior linebacker.
It was only two weeks ago that Grant and his family went to visit St. Thomas, where they met with Tommies head coach Glenn Caruso and defensive coordinator Wallie Kuchinski. But that visit was enough for Grant to know where he wanted to continue his football career.
“I really loved it up there, I really love the campus, I really love the school, I really love the program,” Achterkirch said. “I just knew it was the place to go and as soon as we had financial things sorted out, that’s when I knew the decision was pretty clear.”
His senior season with the Huskies was remarkable given the loads of adversity Grant and the team were forced to overcome in the beginning.
He suffered a broken hand and there were concerns if he was even going to be able to play at all, but that wasn’t going to stop him from being a force on the gridiron.
Forced to throw a club on his hand, he had to give up on his hopes to play quarterback for the Huskies and stepped in as the heart and soul of their defense. Soon enough, the club became an afterthought as he went on to have a phenomenal season manning the middle of the defense.
Achterkirch closed out the 2021 season with 51 solo tackles and 24 assisted tackles to go along with two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and two blocked kicks en route to Owatonna’s Section 1-5A championship appearance.
On top of that, he also managed to carve out a role offensively as a fullback, recording 141 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries — including a crucial touchdown run in the Huskies 17-14 win over Kasson-Mantorville — and caught four passes for 46 yards.
“It was definitely a little bit of a mental setback, especially during the beginning of the injury,” Achterkirch said. “I didn’t know how it would affect my play and how long it’d take me out for, but once I got a few weeks under my belt and I kind of got used to playing with it and it kind of became an every day routine, I honestly don’t say it was a setback at all. It wasn’t even on my mind, I just played football.”
By season's end, Achterkirch was a Big Southeast All-District selection, a Big 9 Scholar Athlete, Owatonna’s team MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, on top of representing the Huskies as an All-Star in the 2021 Minnesota Football Showcase.
Seeing what he was capable of doing with a club on, the Tommies shifted into a new gear with recruiting Achterkirch, which paved the way for his commitment on Tuesday and his letter of intent signing on Thursday.
The feeling of signing his letter of intent was special, especially considering who all he got to share the honors with.
The commons area outside of Owatonna’s gymnasium was filled up with several of Achterkirch's teammates there to support him alongside his family and coaches.
Before he signed the letter, Owatonna’s long-time coach Jeff Williams addressed all of Grant’s teammates and sang the praises of the kind of leader Achterkirch was on and off the field.
However, the feeling of seeing him sign to play for Division I school was extra sweet for father and Owatonna defensive coordinator Marc Achterkirch, who got to experience it through the lenses of family and the lenses of the coaches.
“It’s been a dream of Grant’s and as a dad and a coach, you also have to be realistic because Division I is tough and it's rare,” Marc Achterkirch said. “I’m so proud of him, he’s worked very, very hard. It’s a dream of his and it's something he’s worked really hard for and he’s dedicated to becoming the best athlete he can be and the best student he can be.”
After carving out an important role on a dominant Owatonna Huskies team that’s founded on tradition and greatness — a program he served as a ball boy for growing up — Grant Achterkirch will transition into a St. Thomas program that’s in the process of making history.
Just last season, the Tommies were playing at NCAA Division III and were apart of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC), but going into the 2021 football season, they skipped past Division II and now sit as an NCAA Division I program in the Pioneer Football League.
In their first season as a Division I program, they went 7-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play with their only three losses of the season coming from FCS powerhouse Northern Iowa and conference standouts Davidson and San Diego, who were the only two teams to finish ahead of the Tommies in the conference standings.
Since this was the first year St. Thomas was a Division I team, it was ineligible to compete in the FCS football playoffs.
But for now, announcing his commitment to the Tommies and signing his letter of intent comes as a huge weight off his shoulders as he closes his athletics career at Owatonna with hockey and baseball.
“It’s a big relief,” Grant said. “Finding a school through the recruiting process, the whole things is just stressful. It’s tough because some places you like and coaches you really like, you’ll have to settle on the fact that you probably let some people down, but having it over with is just a relief.”