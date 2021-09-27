The Owatonna boys cross country team made the trip to the Les Bolstad Golf Course located at the University of Minnesota Friday to take part in the Roy Griak High School Cross Country Invitational.
The Huskies finished 21st in the gold division race at the invitational and finished in 25th place out of 97 teams competing from inside and outside of the state of Minnesota.
“We got out to a good start in the race with a fast first mile,” said head coach David Chatelaine. “The challenging course and fast start took a bit of a toll on our runners and the last mile of the race was tough but they held it together for a strong finish.”
Preston Meier finished the day as Owatonna’s top runner after finishing 43rd out of 446 runners with a final time of 17:12.2. Finishing behind him in 73rd place with a time of 17:30.9 was Connor Ginskey. Meier and Ginskey were the only two Huskies to place in the top 100 of runners.
Owatonna saw three more runners finish in the top 200 with Brayden Williams (18:06.3) finishing 144th place, Zach Nechanicky (18:26.9) finishing 180th place and Trevor Hiatt (18:29.6) finishing 187th place.
In the top 300, David Smith finished with a time of 19:05.6 for 159th place, with Brenden Drever finishing right behind him at 264th place with a time of 19:08.7.
Finishing out the race for Owatonna was Gavin DeWitz (19:18.4) in 330th place, Tanner Smith (19:26.5) in 343rd place and Jack Sorenson (19:44.8) in 366th place.
“We will get back to work this coming week and try to improve our pack running and close the gap between our number 1 and 5 runners,” Chatelaine said.
The Owatonna boys cross country team will be back in action on Oct. 1 when the Huskies take place in the Red Wing Invitational.