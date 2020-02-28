ST. PAUL — The Shakopee wrestling team completed an undefeated season of power with a 34-21 victory over Stillwater in a rematch of the 2019 big-school state championship match that the Sabres won the by same margin.
It is Shakopee’s second championship in four state tournament team dual appearances. The Sabres were the Class AA runner-up in 1983 and again in 2018. It is the 18th state championship for SHS head coach Jim Jackson, who captured 16 of them while guiding Apple Valley to national prominence.
In his team’s current championship run, Shakopee bolted to a 19-0 lead following bonus-point victories in the first four matches, one apiece by Leo Tukhlynovych, Blake West, Paxton Creese and Pierson Manville.
Beginning at 132, Stillwater — which lost 35-22 to Shakopee in 2019 — stormed back with 15 unanswered points with Trey Kruse highlighting the run with a six-point pin of Riley Quern at 145 pounds. Sxoth-ranked Kieler Carlson also pulled off a minor upset and handed No. 2 Ben Lunn just his second loss of the season with a 4-3 decision at 138.
Shakopee’s top-ranked Carson Manville (160) and second-ranked Hunter Lyden (152) battled back-and-forth in an intense, high-profile match at 160 pounds in a bout ultimately won by Manville to give his team a 22-15 lead.
Stillwater won two of the next three weights to set up a do-or-die confrontation at 220 pounds between a pair of blue-chip grapplers in Josh Piechowski and Tommy Johnson. As the top-ranked individuals at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively, Johnson’s weight-advantage wore-down Piechowski by the third period and the Shakopee junior pulled away for a match-clinching 6-4 victory.
In the heavyweight match, Shakopee sophomore Ben Reiland pinned junior Andrew Rantila in 16 seconds to solidify the final score.
Shakopee — whose closest margin of victory this season came in a 30-25 win over St. Michael-Albertville during the Clash Duals — defeated Hastings 75-6 in the opening round and Owatonna 47-19 in the semifinals.
CLASS AA: Simley 48, Fairmont/MCW 10
Simley captured its 13th title in 19 state championship dual appearances with a 41-point run over the final nine weights to turn what had been a close match early into a dominating victory. The Spartans had five major victories in the spree.
Fairmont/Martin County West was in the Class AA championship match for the second time in three seasons and where the Class AA runner-up in 2018.
CLASS A: LP-GE/Browerville 30, A-C-GC 27
LP-GE/Browerville needed some late drama to cap its repeat title with a 30-27 victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in the small-school championship match.
The Wolves scored 15 points in a four-match run that built a 30-21 advantage with one weight remaining. Junior Hans Holquist clinched the title with a pin of ACGC’s Logan Sherwood, a junior, at 1:17 in the 195-pound match, handing LPGE/Browerville an insurmountable 30-21 edge with one weight remaining.
It is the Wolves’ second championship in four state tournament appearances. ACGS, the No. 2 seed, was making its 13th state tournament appearance and attempting to with the Class A crown for the first time since 2007. The Falcons were the Class A runner-up in 2014.