Bobbie Bruns is a competitor. She hates to lose.
But she’s gained perspective that keeps her head high when Blooming Prairie falls short.
A car accident in spring of 2021 left her with a broken femur put her senior season in jeopardy. The all-state honorable mention and all-conference performer in 2020-21 was initially fearful of what lied ahead.
Bruns wasn’t going to go down without a fight.
Nor will her and the Awesome Blossoms (15-10, 10-7 Gopher Conference), even after dropping their regular-season finale 52-39 Friday at Bethlehem Academy (11-13, 6-11 Gopher Conference).
“It’s been up and down,” Bruns said of her return from injury in time for the season opener. “Just being able to be out here is what I’ve been working for for the last seven, eight months. Before, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play. Just working and working in the offseason in physical therapy. Finally seeing all that hard work pay off and being able to play.
“Even rough games where you don’t play well, at least I’m playing and I’m with my teammates.”
Bruns led all scorers Friday with 21 points, which were hard earned against the speedy Cardinals, who were active in passing lanes. Ball pressure defense made life difficult for BP to operate through the high post.
BA opened the game on a 14-1 run. BP went the first 5 minutes, 9 seconds without a field goal until junior forward/center Anna Pauly got a layup to end the drought.
Bruns got going with a layup on the next possession, and the comeback was on. She finished the half with 15 points on the way to the Awesome Blossoms fighting all the way back to take a brief 27-26 lead with under a minute until halftime.
A controversial layup at the buzzer by BA gave the Cardinals a 28-27 advantage at the break.
“We really kind of came out slow and they jumped all over us,” BP coach John Bruns said. “We were able to get back in the game, but I don’t know, we just didn’t have it tonight. We had shots that didn’t go in. We had some missed defensive assignments. It wasn’t the way we won 15 games this season.”
BA regained the role of the aggressor early in the second half, using a 12-2 run to pull away.
Pauly was second on the team with six points and one of seven Awesome Blossoms on the score sheet. Freshman guard Anna Cohen led BA with 18 points and was joined in double figures by senior guard Mercedes Huerta with 11.
As John Bruns alluded to, Friday’s effort against a hungry BA squad eager to end BP’s nine-game win streak in their conference rivalry was not emblematic of the Awesome Blossoms’ season at large.
Despite graduating a quartet of starters from last season’s 17-4 squad, BP kept humming along to produce its fifth straight winning record. It won three of the previous four games prior to Friday.
Bobbie Bruns is one of five seniors on the roster, though the team's rotation is largely comprised of sophomores and juniors.
“I think we’ve had quite a bit of growth throughout the season,” John Bruns said. “We lost four seniors who had been starters for three years. We lost a ton from last year, came in with a whole new group and really got a lot better. We competed with the top teams in the conference. We had a starting guard go down with a knee injury early in the season. We weathered that.”
BP started with a 1-3 record. It was without 6-foot junior forward/center Haven Carlson for six games late in the season. She chipped in three points Friday and added much-needed size.
Through twists and turns, the Awesome Blossoms have persevered. They gave Hayfield, ranked No. 4 in Class A by Minnesota Basketball News and undefeated in the regular season, two of its toughest games. Even with the loss Friday, Blooming Prairie had already clinched second place in the Gopher Conference’s East division.
Wins over perennially tough teams like Medford and Maple River were memorable.
“I’m just really proud of these girls,” Bobbie Bruns said. “Girls who haven’t played a lot of varsity minutes coming into the season have stepped up and made some big plays, played some big minutes and stepped in that role of varsity starter and varsity action, which is a hard thing to do. I think they all did a really good job embracing their roles playing as a team and having fun doing it.”
Bobbie Bruns eclipsed 1,000 career points in the first game this season. She poured in a school-record 37 points in a win against Randolph, while also dishing out six assists and snagging five steals.
Those are the type of performances that draw collegiate interest.
She’ll be staying in-state to play for NCAA Division III Gustavus Adolphus College.
“I’m really excited. I have so much love for this game and being able to continue playing it for another four years,” Bruns said. “I love Gustavus. It’s the perfect distance away from home. I love the coaches. It almost feels like my home away from home even though I’ve only been there a few times. Hopefully I’ll fit in well over there.”
She can’t wait to get to St. Peter, but there are still memories to be made wearing the black and gray.
BP is in its first year moving up from Class A to Class AA for postseason play. The Awesome Blossoms will open Section 1AA competition Thursday on the road and will stay there or on neutral court through the postseason.
It’s a step up in competition, but Bobbie Bruns and company aren’t shying away from a challenge. That’s not in the DNA.
“I’m just so proud of this team and all the girls and what we’ve done. Hopefully we can make a little playoff run,” she said. “That’d be fun.”