KASSON — Though often thrilling, most teams would rather not have a do-or-die contest settled in a shootout.
It would be a stretch to call it a fluke, but this game-deciding process doesn’t always reward the team that played the best over previous 100 minutes and a unpredictable bounce, or a small misstep is often the difference between winning and losing.
On Wednesday night, it was the difference between survival and elimination.
After playing to a 0-0 draw through two 40-minute halves and two 10-minute overtime sessions, the second-seeded Owatonna boys soccer team lost to third-seeded Rochester Century, 4-3, in a shootout on Wednesday night.
“They got one more than we did,” Owatonna coach Bob Waypa said. “I told the guys afterwards that this was an outstanding game. It’s what you want to be doing. We were playing as well as we possibly could have, and that goes for Century as well. Their keeper made a couple unbelievable saves and that was a huge difference.”
The loss marks the end of a successful season for an OHS team that was forced to play its second-round home game 25 miles from its actual home field after inclement weather made it impossible to play on the natural surface of the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
Additionally, the game was moved from Tuesday night at 5 p.m. to Wednesday at 6 p.m. and played on the artificial grass at Kasson-Mantorville stadium.
Despite the numerous challenges leading up to the Section 1-AA semifinal showdown, Owatonna managed to subdue perhaps the hottest team in the entire section and pitched a shutout against an opponent that came into the contest averaging 3.2 goals-per-game over its previous 11 outings.
“Our defense was outstanding tonight,” Waypa said. “We had some great shots by Lane (Versteeg), Nolan (Burmeister), Benny (Bangs) and Zack Kirsch had some chances as well. We didn’t miss, their goalie just made some spectacular saves.”
The Panthers entered the night having lost just once since the beginning of September and were riding a five-game winning streak.
Century will play Northfield for the section championship on Friday in Dundas and bring a 9-2-1 record into the game. The Panthers’ only two losses this season came against Owatonna to open the season on Sept. 1 and against the Raiders on Sept. 15.
Owatonna finishes 7-3-1 and was eliminated in a shootout for the second time in four years.