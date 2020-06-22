In a photo taken by the Owatonna People’s Press in March of 1954, five members of the the state champion OHS wrestling team pose for a picture with their head coach. Below is the original caption:

“RONNIE BAKER, Owatonna High School wrestler who scored seven of his team’s 24 points that spelled a team championship in the state prep wrestling tournament, holds the big trophy in (the) photo above as other point winners for the Indians gather round, left to right, standing are Roy Minter, 165-pound champion; Baker, 154-pound titlist; Sam Bengtson, king of the 138-pounders; and Coach Fred Stoeker, who has guided his teams through 23 straight dual meet victories and a state title. Kneeling are Ronnie Jacobsen, fourth-place winner in 112 pounds; and Harold Maile, 133-pound winner of third place.”