Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STORMS WILL AFFECT FREEBORN...SOUTHEASTERN LE SUEUR... STEELE...SOUTHWESTERN GOODHUE...SOUTHERN RICE AND EASTERN WASECA COUNTIES... At 1028 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Morristown to near New Richland to near Twin Lakes. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Owatonna, Faribault, Albert Lea, Waseca, Blooming Prairie, Waterville, Kenyon, Medford, New Richland, Morristown, Clarks Grove and Ellendale.