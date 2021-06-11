Regardless of results, the 2021 Section 1A track and field meet was already one for the record books for Medford.
“We had 21 kids who competed at sections; that’s the most we’ve had ever,” said Medford head coach Kevin Werk. “The first day we probably didn’t perform as well as we thought we were going to. Today was better. We had some nice placings, placed higher than our seed. Both our throwers did better than expected today.”
The first day did feature the top highlight. Freshman Jackie Cole soared 16 feet, 5½ inches to place second in long jump and earn a spot in the state meet.
The top two finishers per event qualify for state, as well as any additional competitors who meet state qualifying standard.
“I was super excited knowing I got second,” Cole said. “I’m good friends with the girl who got third, I was kind of sad to beat her.”
Cole narrowly edged Pine Island senior Jaci Newman by half an inch and Kenyon-Wanamingo freshman Hayley Lentsch in fourth by one inch.
St. Charles senior Lindsey Root won with a stadium record 17-8. The previous record was 17-4 by Kenyon-Wanamingo's Mara Quam in 2015.
“Overall, we’re happy to get Jackie to state,” Werk said. “She jumped a foot under her best and still got to state, which says a lot. Hopefully she kind of got the nerves out a little bit at a big meet and can let it go at state. We’ll see what happens. She has a good chance of placing, but she’ll have to jump her best.”
Cole also qualified for the section meet in the 100- and 200-meter dash, as well as the 400-meter relay. She made it to Thursday’s finals in the 100 and 200, earning eighth (13.2) and sixth (26.9), respectively.
“It’s a good season,” Cole said. “I’m glad to wrap it up on this note going to state.”
The quartet of senior Brock Merritt, senior Tyler Stursa, senior Garrett Fitzgerald and sophomore Cohen Stursa broke the school record in the boys 3,200 relay with a time of 8:35.48 to take third place. Lake City was first at 8:32.61 and Pine Island second at 8:35.48. Winona Cotter was fourth at 8:50.83. State qualifying standard was 8:13.53.
Senior Kael Hermanstorfer was seeded seventh in boys discus at 133-10. He jumped up to third place at 142-2. Plainview-Elgin-Milville senior Leo Silba won with a stadium record 181-4 and was followed by Stewartville senior Will Tschetter, a future Division I basketball player at Michigan. State qualifying standard was 150-10.
Senior Kinsey Cronin moved up from the sixth seed in girls shot put at 32-1 to fourth at 34-6¼.
More podium finishes Thursday for the Tigers included Tyler Stursa’s sixth-place finish in the boys 800 at 2:05.32, nearly 1.5 seconds ahead of seventh.
The boys 1,600 relay of Merritt, sophomore Cohen O’Connor, Cohen Stursa and Tyler Stursa took seventh at 3:40.03. Rochester Lourdes was sixth at 3:38.9.
Cohen Stursa finished eighth place in the boys 1,600 at 5:06.94.
Junior Clara Kniefel earned 11th place in the girls 800 at 2:34.85.
Sophomore Reagan Sutherland earned 11th in girls shot put at 27-5.
Thursday's meet start time was postponed one hour to 5 p.m. due to extreme heat, which remained above 90 degrees for most of the night.
RENNIE TO REPRESENT BLOOMING PRAIRIE IN BOYS 100-METER DASH
Xavier Rennie had a feeling it was going to be a head-to-head battle for the title.
The Blooming Prairie junior would have a state bid wrapped up in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a top-two finish in the section finals. He earned second place in Tuesday's preliminaries with a time of 16.24 behind Triton junior Owen Petersohn at 15.82.
"I know I had to beat Owen, the guy from Triton," Rennier said. "That's all I really wanted to do.
The roles reversed Thursday when Rennier crossed first at 15.84 and ahead of Petersohn at 15.93. RAACHE junior Kevin Hagstrom was third at 16.4.
"It ended up happening, so I’m pretty proud of that," Rennier said. "We’ve been pretty close all season long, so it was good to get over the last little hump."
The Awesome Blossoms also sent junior Sam Skillestad to the podium on Thursday. He earned fourth place in the boys 400 at 52.57. He improved from 53.26 in Tuesday's prelims but did not move up from his fourth seed.
Junior Bradley Simon came up just shy of a medal, earning seventh in the boys 100 at 11.76. Kenyon-Wanamingo junior Josh Schmidt was sixth at 11.58.
Blooming Prairie's boys 3,200-meter relay of sophomore Hosea Baker, sophomore Stephen Fennel, seventh-grader Christian Quail and freshman Tyler Forystek was the youngest team in the event and finished 11th at 9:43.51.
On Tuesday, Blooming Prairie freshman Annaka Forsberg qualified for state by placing second in the high jump at 5-2. She was the only freshman or younger in the top nine. Lake City senior Ashley Veronen finished at 5-2 and won the tiebreaker for first place.
The Class A state track and field meet is June 17-18 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. June 17 hosts Class A and AA boys and girls 3,200-meter runs.
June 18 is the rest of the Class A meet with the boys beginning at 10 a.m. and the girls at 3:30 p.m. The Class AA meet is June 19 at the same times.
Full meet schedules will be posted on mshsl.org June 13. The boys 110-meter hurdles is listed as the second running event of the session for both classes.