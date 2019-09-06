MANKATO — Though is showed steady improvement in every set, the Owatonna volleyball team was unable to come up with its first win of the season and lost 3-0 (25-9, 25-15, 25-19) to Mankato West on Thursday night in a Big Nine Conference match.
“We started off slow,” Owatonna coach Whitney Ordal said. “They were quick and it was a loud gym and I think it got us caught off-guard. In the second set we got our block up and played on our toes. And I think in the third set we finally relaxed and just played volleyball. We have been overthinking things and need to play and move. Mankato West was good defensively and didn’t let the ball hit the floor.”
Ordal specifically mentioned the strong play of Libero Kialee Kleeberger, who continues to improve in the absence of injured starter, Haylee Mullenbach. Kleeberger finished second on the team with 10 digs and is “being more aggressive” as she grows increasingly comfortable with her role on the team.
“I thought she did very well tonight,” Ordal said. “I see her confidence coming out as she is stepping into the Libero job with Mullenbach out. She is cracking her shell and being more aggressive.”
Kaitlyn Madole led Owatonna in both phases, picking up a team-high 13 digs while connecting on five kills. Anna Vetsch dished out a team-best nine assists.
Owatonna (0-3 overall, 0-1 Big Nine) jumps back into action at the Marshall Tournament on Saturday.
Mankato West 3, Owatonna 0 (25-9, 25-15, 25-19)
Owatonna leaders: Kaitlyn Madol 13 digs, 5 kills; Anna Vetsch 9 assists; Ruth Livingston 2 blocks; Kialee Kleeberger 10 digs